CTV Announces January 2022 Premiere Dates for New and Returning Series

– The New Year brings new series to CTV, including the thrilling crime drama THE CLEANING LADY (Jan. 3) and comedy PIVOTING (Jan. 9), with Gordon Ramsay's cooking competition series NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Jan. 2), new unscripted courtroom comedy JUDGE STEVE HARVEY (Jan. 4), and reality dating show JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER (Jan. 6) also joining the schedule –

– CTV Original series TRANSPLANT returns for its sophomore season on Jan. 3, with comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING premiering Jan. 12 –

– Beginning Jan. 4, the sixth and final chapter of THIS IS US unfolds, with fan-favourite series 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Jan. 3), THE AMAZING RACE (Jan. 5), and CALL ME KAT (Jan. 9) back for new seasons –

– CTV acquires one-hour, syndicated daytime series THE GOOD DISH (Jan. 17), hosted by Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons, and Jamika Pessoa –

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - CTV kicks-off 2022 with a robust primetime schedule featuring six new, buzzed-about series, and a strong roster of returning hits. Providing can't-miss programming every night of the week across CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, the first block of CTV's midseason premieres includes the emotionally driven crime drama THE CLEANING LADY (Jan. 3) starring Elodie Yung (The Hitman's Bodyguard) and Adan Canto (DESIGNATED SURVIVOR), as well as comedy PIVOTING (Jan. 9). The series follows three women – played by Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings), Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time), and Maggie Q (Designated Survivor) – as they cope with the death of their friend.

CTV also announced today three unscripted series joining the midseason schedule: Gordon Ramsay's new cooking competition series NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Jan. 2), featuring a stage over three stories high, with each floor containing a different kitchen. Court is in session this January with Steve Harvey, who serves as judge, jury, and star of JUDGE STEVE HARVEY (Jan. 4), a new one-hour courtroom comedy where real-life people with real-life conflicts present cases to Harvey. Based on the original dating series JOE MILLIONAIRE, JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER (Jan. 6) premieres with a special two-hour event, and features two single men – one who is a millionaire, and the other who is not. As connections are made, the women must ask themselves what is more important, love or money?

Further strengthening CTV's midseason schedule is last season's most-watched sophomore series in Canada, 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Jan. 3), which returns with a multi-episode storyline that follows a massive and unexpected arctic front that hits Austin with an ice storm; the highly anticipated return of THE AMAZING RACE (Jan. 5) as 11 new teams go on a journey of a lifetime; and the #1 new comedy CALL ME KAT (Jan. 9), starring Mayim Bialik. Plus, the Pearsons' emotional story of love, life, and family unfolds with unexpected revelations during the sixth and final season of THIS IS US (Jan. 4).

