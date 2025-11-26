OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) has installed CT X-ray technology at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG). This advanced screening system is now operational on line 4 at the Domestic/International checkpoint. This marks the first deployment of CT technology at YWG.

Passengers travelling through screening lines equipped with CT X-ray are no longer required to remove bags with permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 ml or less), medical devices, or large electronics--including laptops--from their carry-on bags.

An image of a new CT-Xray machine at Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport (YWG). (CNW Group/Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA))

The installation of this technology at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is part of CATSA's national strategy to upgrade screening systems across Canadian airports over a multi-year period. To help travellers stay informed, CATSA offers an interactive CT X-ray map on its website. The map shows which airports and checkpoints across Canada are equipped with this state-of-the-art technology, making it easier for passengers to know what to expect.

CATSA looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Winnipeg Richardson International Airport throughout the deployment of CT technology on all screening lines. We are committed to enhancing the passenger experience while maintaining the highest standards of security for travellers at Canada's designated airports.

"CATSA's introduction of CT X-ray technology at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport represents an important step forward in enhancing the travel experience for our passengers. This innovation not only improves efficiency at security checkpoints but also reflects our commitment to working with partners like CATSA to bring world-class solutions to YWG. We're proud to be part of this national initiative that prioritizes both security and convenience for travellers."

-- Nick Hays, President and CEO, Winnipeg Richardson International Airport

Established on April 1, 2002, CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada.

A deployment of this magnitude underscores CATSA's commitment to driving innovation and elevating passengers' experience in aviation security nationwide.

CATSA is dedicated to working with its screening contractors and air travel partners to deliver service excellence through effective and efficient security screening.

CT is state-of-the-art technology that utilizes advanced three-dimensional rotatable images enhancing screening officers' ability to detect explosives and other threat items. For air travellers, it means that permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 mL or less each), medical devices and large electronics can remain in their carry-on baggage when being screened.

