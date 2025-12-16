OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) introduced CT X-ray technology at Edmonton International Airport's (YEG) Domestic/International checkpoint. Line 2 was the first to be upgraded, marking the beginning of a broader rollout across all screening lines at YEG. This installation is part of CATSA's national strategy to upgrade screening systems across Canadian airports over a multi-year period.

CATSA’s CT Technology now at Edmonton International Airport (CNW Group/Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA))

Passengers travelling through screening lines equipped with CT X-ray are no longer required to remove bags with permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 ml or less), medical devices, or large electronics--including laptops--from their carry-on bags.

To help travellers stay informed, CATSA offers an interactive CT X-ray map on its website. The map shows which airports and checkpoints across Canada are equipped with this state-of-the-art technology, making it easier for passengers to know what to expect.

CATSA looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Edmonton International Airport throughout the deployment of CT technology on all screening lines. We are committed to enhancing the passenger experience while maintaining the highest standards of security for travellers at Canada's designated airports.

"The introduction of CATSA's CT X-ray technology at YEG underscores the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to leading-edge technology. By working together, we are advancing security, improving efficiency, and delivering a more seamless experience for travellers who move through our airport."

-- Carmen Donnelly, Vice President, Passenger Experience & Terminal Operations, Edmonton International Airport (YEG)



Established on April 1, 2002, CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada.

A deployment of this magnitude underscores CATSA's commitment to driving innovation and elevating passengers' experience in aviation security nationwide.

CATSA is dedicated to working with its screening contractors and air travel partners to deliver service excellence through effective and efficient security screening.

CT is state-of-the-art technology that utilizes advanced three-dimensional rotatable images enhancing screening officers' ability to detect explosives and other threat items. For air travellers, it means that permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 mL or less each), medical devices, and large electronics can remain in their carry-on baggage when being screened.

