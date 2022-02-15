CT REIT Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results

"In 2021, CT REIT's strong performance was characterized once again by a compelling combination of attractive growth in AFFO, net income and NAV per unit, a solid balance sheet and conservative debt metrics, and continued growth in distributions," said Ken Silver, CEO, CT REIT. "Complementing these core attributes is a growing development pipeline, which includes our newly announced 350,000 square foot distribution centre development in Calgary, Alberta that will be our first project designed to net-zero standards. Over the course of the year, we nearly doubled the amount of gross leasable area under development, the majority of which is pre-leased and will be occupied by Canadian Tire Corporation, our largest tenant and majority unitholder. As Canadian Tire celebrates its 100 th anniversary in 2022, we are delighted to support its continued growth and purpose of making life in Canada better."

New Investment Activity

CT REIT announced four new investments, which will require an estimated $71 million to complete. The investments are, in aggregate, expected to earn a weighted average cap rate of 6.18% when completed and represent approximately 459,000 square feet of incremental gross leasable area ("GLA"). CT REIT is funding these investments through the issuance of Class B LP Units and/or Class C LP Units to CTC, cash and/or draws on its credit facilities or any combination thereof.

The table below summarizes the new investments and their anticipated completion dates:

Property Type GLA (sf.) Timing Activity Bedford, NS Store Expansion — Q2 2023 Expansion of an existing Canadian Tire store Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier, QC Vend-In / Development 69,000 Q2 2023 Vend-in of land and development of a new Canadian Tire store Calgary, AB (Dufferin Distribution Centre) Development 350,000 Q4 2023 Development of a distribution centre to be built to net-zero standards Sydney, NS Intensification 40,000 Q4 2023 Expansion of an existing Canadian Tire store

Update on Investment and Development Activity

In the fourth quarter, CT REIT invested $90 million in the previously disclosed investments shown in the table below:

Property Type GLA (sf.) Timing Activity Halifax, NS Third Party Acquisition 138,000 Q4 2021 Third party acquisition of a Walmart Supercentre anchored property Airdrie, AB Third Party Acquisition 104,000 Q4 2021 Third party acquisition of a Canadian Tire store Beauport, QC Third Party Acquisition 90,000 Q4 2021 Third party acquisition of a Canadian Tire store Goderich, ON Vend-In 37,000 Q4 2021 Vend-in of an existing Canadian Tire store and Canadian Tire Gas+ gas bar Cochrane, ON Intensification 11,000 Q4 2021 Expansion of an existing Canadian Tire store Alma, QC Intensification 3,000 Q4 2021 Expansion of an existing Canadian Tire store Kenora, ON Store Expansion — Q4 2021 Expansion of an existing Canadian Tire store Various locations Intensifications 18,000 Q4 2021 Development of third party pads at five existing properties

Update on Full Year 2021 Investment and Development Activity

In 2021, CT REIT invested approximately $113 million in completed investments and ongoing developments and grew the portfolio by approximately 366,000 square feet of GLA. As of December 31, 2021, CT REIT had over 1.3 million square feet of GLA under development, of which approximately 71% is subject to committed lease agreements and nearly half of which consists of new industrial GLA. The development pipeline increased by approximately 675,000 square feet in 2021 and will, in aggregate, represent an investment of approximately $353 million upon completion.

Financial and Operational Summary

Summary of Selected Information

















(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except unit, per unit and square footage amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2021 2020 Change1 2021 2020 Change1 Property revenue $ 129,537 $ 126,833 2.1 % $ 514,537 $ 502,348 2.4 % Net operating income 2 $ 100,931 $ 96,873 4.2 % $ 401,079 $ 381,566 5.1 % Net income $ 125,366 $ 14,032 NM $ 456,859 $ 183,305 NM Net income per Unit - basic 3 $ 0.538 $ 0.061 NM $ 1.969 $ 0.801 NM Net income per Unit - diluted 4 $ 0.443 $ 0.093 NM $ 1.635 $ 0.772 NM Funds from operations 2 $ 71,935 $ 68,149 5.6 % $ 287,565 $ 270,725 6.2 % Funds from operations per Unit - diluted 3,5,6 $ 0.308 $ 0.296 4.1 % $ 1.238 $ 1.181 4.8 % Adjusted funds from operations 2 $ 64,124 $ 59,796 7.2 % $ 256,504 $ 236,457 8.5 % Adjusted funds from operations per Unit - diluted 3,5,6 $ 0.275 $ 0.260 5.8 % $ 1.104 $ 1.032 7.0 % Distributions per Unit - paid 3 $ 0.210 $ 0.201 4.5 % $ 0.822 $ 0.793 3.6 % AFFO payout ratio 5 76.4 % 77.3 % (1.2) % 74.5 % 76.8 % (3.0) % Cash generated from operating activities $ 117,018 $ 93,526 25.1 % $ 407,201 $ 370,766 9.8 % Weighted average number of units outstanding 3











Basic 232,928,800 229,712,658 1.4 % 232,026,661 228,934,001 1.4 % Diluted 4 319,415,984 323,371,257 (1.2) % 318,507,219 322,574,451 (1.3) % Diluted (non-GAAP) 6 233,233,571 229,996,707 1.4 % 232,324,806 229,199,901 1.4 % Indebtedness ratio





41.2 % 42.9 % (4.0) % Gross leasable area (square feet) 7





29,105,050 28,738,736 1.3 % Occupancy rate 7,8





99.3 % 99.3 % — %

1 NM - not meaningful. 2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Specified Financial Measures" below for more information. 3 Total units means Units and Class B LP Units outstanding. 4 Diluted units determined in accordance with IFRS includes restricted and deferred units issued under various plans and the effect of assuming that all of the Class C LP Units will be settled with Class B LP Units. Refer to section 8.0 of the MD&A. 5 This is a non-GAAP ratio. See "Specified Financial Measures" below for more information. 6 Diluted units used in calculating non-GAAP measures include restricted and deferred units issued under various plans and exclude the effect of assuming that all of the Class C LP Units will be settled with Class B LP Units. Refer to section 8.0 of the MD&A. 7 Refers to retail, mixed-use commercial and industrial properties and excludes Properties Under Development. 8 Occupancy and other leasing key performance measures have been prepared on a committed basis which includes the impact of existing lease agreements contracted on or before December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Net Income – Net income was $125.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 793.4%, compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in the fair value adjustment on investment properties and an increase in net operating income.

Net Operating Income (NOI)* – Total property revenue for the quarter was $129.5 million, which was $2.7 million (2.1%) higher compared to the same period in the prior year. In the fourth quarter, NOI was $100.9 million, which was $4.1 million or 4.2% higher compared to the same period in the prior year. This was primarily due to rent escalations in CTC banner leases which contributed $1.3 million to NOI growth and the acquisition of income-producing properties completed in 2021 and 2020, which contributed a further $1.8 million to NOI growth. Same store NOI was $97.3 million and same property NOI was $97.4 million for the quarter, which were $2.3 million or 2.4% and $2.4 million or 2.5%, respectively, higher when compared to the prior year. This was primarily due to increased revenue derived from contractual rent escalations and lower provisions for COVID-19 pandemic-related impacts.

Funds from Operations (FFO)* - FFO for the quarter was $71.9 million or $0.308 per unit - diluted (non-GAAP), which was 4.1% or $0.012 per unit - diluted (non-GAAP), higher than the same period in 2020, primarily due to the impact of NOI variances.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)* – AFFO for the quarter was $64.1 million or $0.275 per unit –diluted (non-GAAP), 5.8% or $0.015 per unit – diluted (non-GAAP) higher than the same period in 2020, primarily due to the impact of NOI variances.

Distributions – Distributions per unit in the quarter amounted to $0.210, 4.5% higher than the same period in 2020 due to the increases in the annual rates of distributions which became effective with the monthly distribution paid in July 2021.

Operating Results

Leasing – CTC is CT REIT's most significant tenant. As at December 31, 2021, CTC represented 92.1% of total GLA and 91.5% of annualized base minimum rent.

Occupancy – As at December 31, 2021, CT REIT's portfolio occupancy rate, on a committed basis, was 99.3%.

*NOI, FFO and AFFO are Specified Financial Measures. See below for additional information.

Specified Financial Measures

CT REIT uses specified financial measures as defined by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 52-112"). CT REIT believes these specified financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance of CT REIT and its ability to meet its principal objective of creating Unitholder value over the long-term, by generating reliable, durable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis.

These specified financial measures used in this document include non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios, within the meaning of NI 52-112. Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, also referred to as generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and ratios presented by other publicly traded entities and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

See below for further information on specified financial measures used by management in this document and, where applicable, for reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures.

Net Operating Income

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as property revenue less property expense, adjusted for straight-line rent. The most directly comparable primary financial statement measure is property revenue. Management believes that NOI is a useful key indicator of performance as it represents a measure of property operations over which management has control. NOI is also a key input in determining the fair value of the portfolio of Properties. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to property revenue or net income and comprehensive income, both of which are determined in accordance with IFRS.

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three Months Ended Year Ended For the periods ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Property revenue $ 129,537 $ 126,833 2.1 % $ 514,537 $ 502,348 2.4 % Less:











Property expense (27,054) (27,748) (2.5) % (107,290) (110,768) (3.1) % Property straight-line rent revenue (1,552) (2,212) (29.8) % (6,168) (10,014) (38.4) % Net operating income $ 100,931 $ 96,873 4.2 % $ 401,079 $ 381,566 5.1 %

Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations

Certain non-GAAP financial measures for the real estate industry have been defined by the Real Property Association of Canada under its publications, "REALPAC Funds From Operations & Adjusted Funds From Operations for IFRS" and "REALPAC Adjusted Cashflow from Operations for IFRS". CT REIT calculates Fund From Operations, Adjusted Funds From Operations and Adjusted Cashflow from Operations in accordance with these publications.

The following table reconciles GAAP net income and comprehensive income to FFO and further reconciles FFO to AFFO:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three Months Ended Year Ended For the periods ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change 1 2021 2020 Change 1 Net Income and comprehensive income $ 125,366 $ 14,032 NM $ 456,859 $ 183,305 NM Fair value adjustment on investment property (53,254) 53,869 NM (169,911) 87,359 NM GP income tax expense (465) (568) (18.1) % (101) (27) NM Lease principal payments on right-of-use assets (230) (270) (14.8) % (1,052) (822) 28.0 % Fair value adjustment of unit-based compensation 244 832 (70.7) % 990 134 NM Internal leasing expense 274 254 7.9 % 780 776 0.5 % Funds from operations $ 71,935 $ 68,149 5.6 % $ 287,565 $ 270,725 6.2 % Property straight-line rent revenue (1,552) (2,212) (29.8) % (6,168) (10,014) (38.4) % Capital expenditure reserve 2 (6,259) (6,141) 1.9 % (24,893) (24,254) 2.6 % Adjusted funds from operations $ 64,124 $ 59,796 7.2 % $ 256,504 $ 236,457 8.5 %

1 NM - not meaningful. 2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See below for more information.

Funds From Operations

FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by the real estate industry, particularly by those publicly traded entities that own and operate income-producing properties. The most directly comparable primary financial statement measure is net income and comprehensive income. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flows provided by operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The use of FFO, together with the required IFRS presentations, has been included for the purpose of improving the understanding of the operating results of CT REIT.

Management believes that FFO is a useful measure of operating performance that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact on operations of trends in occupancy levels, rental rates, operating costs and property taxes, acquisition activities and interest costs, and provides a perspective of the financial performance that is not immediately apparent from net income determined in accordance with IFRS.

FFO adds back to net income items that do not arise from operating activities, such as fair value adjustments. FFO, however, still includes non-cash revenues related to accounting for straight-line rent and makes no deduction for the recurring capital expenditures necessary to sustain the existing earnings stream.

Adjusted Funds From Operations

AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure of recurring economic earnings used in the real estate industry to assess an entity's distribution capacity. The most directly comparable primary financial statement measure is net income and comprehensive income. AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flows provided by operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS.

CT REIT calculates AFFO by adjusting FFO for non-cash income and expense items such as amortization of straight-line rents. AFFO is also adjusted for a reserve for maintaining productive capacity required for sustaining property infrastructure and revenue from real estate properties and direct leasing costs. As property capital expenditures do not occur evenly during the fiscal year or from year to year, the capital expenditure reserve in the AFFO calculation, which is used as an input in assessing the REIT's distribution payout ratio, is intended to reflect an average annual spending level. The reserve is primarily based on average expenditures as determined by building condition reports prepared by independent consultants.

Management believes that AFFO is a useful measure of operating performance similar to FFO as described above, adjusted for the impact of non-cash income and expense items.

Capital Expenditure Reserve

The following table compares and reconciles recoverable capital expenditures during the 2020-2021 period to the capital expenditure reserve used in the calculation of AFFO:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Capital

expenditure

reserve Recoverable

capital

expenditures Variance For the periods indicated Year ended December 31, 2020 $ 24,254 $ 18,091 $ 6,163 Year ended December 31, 2021 $ 24,893 $ 33,994 $ (9,101)

The capital expenditure reserve is a non-GAAP financial measure and management believes the reserve is a useful measure to understand the normalized capital expenditures required to maintain property infrastructure. Recoverable capital expenditures is the most directly comparable measure that is disclosed in the REIT's primary financial statements. The capital expenditure reserve should not be considered as an alternative to recoverable capital expenditures which is determined in accordance with IFRS.

The capital expenditure reserve varies from the capital expenditures incurred due to the seasonal nature of the expenditures. As such, CT REIT views the capital expenditure reserve as a meaningful measure.

FFO per Unit - Basic, FFO per Unit - Diluted (non-GAAP), AFFO per Unit - Basic and AFFO per Unit - Diluted (non-GAAP)

FFO per unit - basic, FFO per unit - diluted (non-GAAP), AFFO per unit - basic and AFFO per unit - diluted (non-GAAP) are non-GAAP ratios and reflect FFO and AFFO on a weighted average per unit basis. Management believes these non-GAAP ratios are useful measures to investors since the measures indicate the impact of FFO and AFFO respectively in relation to an individual per unit investment in the REIT. For the purpose of calculating diluted per unit amounts, diluted units include restricted and deferred units issued under various plans and excludes the effects of settling the Class C LP Units with Class B LP Units.

Management believes that FFO per unit ratios are useful measures of operating performance that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact on operations of trends in occupancy levels, rental rates, operating costs and property taxes, acquisition activities and interest costs, and provides a perspective of the financial performance that is not immediately apparent from net income per unit determined in accordance with IFRS. Management believes that AFFO per unit ratios are useful measures of operating performance similar to FFO as described above, adjusted for the impact of non-cash income and expense items. The FFO per unit and AFFO per unit ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to other ratios determined in accordance with IFRS. The component of the FFO per unit ratios which is a non-GAAP financial measure is FFO and the component of AFFO per unit ratios which is a non-GAAP financial measure is AFFO.

The composition of FFO per unit - basic, FFO per unit - diluted (non-GAAP), AFFO per unit - basic and AFFO per unit - diluted (non-GAAP) is as follows:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended For the periods ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Funds from operations (A) $ 71,935 $ 68,149 5.6 % $ 287,565 $ 270,725 6.2 % Weighted average units outstanding basic (B) 232,928,800 229,712,658 1.4 % 232,026,661 228,934,001 1.4 % Funds from operations/unit - basic (A/B) $ 0.309 $ 0.297 4.0 % $ 1.239 $ 1.183 4.7 % Weighted average units outstanding diluted (non-GAAP) (C) 233,233,571 229,996,707 1.4 % 232,324,806 229,199,901 1.4 % Funds from operations/unit - diluted (A/C) $ 0.308 $ 0.296 4.1 % $ 1.238 $ 1.181 4.8 %

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended For the periods ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Adjusted funds from operations (A) $ 64,124 $ 59,796 7.2 % $ 256,504 $ 236,457 8.5 % Weighted average units outstanding basic (B) 232,928,800 229,712,658 1.4 % 232,026,661 228,934,001 1.4 % Adjusted funds from operations/unit - basic (A/B) $ 0.275 $ 0.260 5.8 % $ 1.105 $ 1.033 7.0 % Weighted average units outstanding diluted (non-GAAP) (C) 233,233,571 229,996,707 1.4 % 232,324,806 229,199,901 1.4 % Adjusted funds from operations/unit - diluted (A/C) $ 0.275 $ 0.260 5.8 % $ 1.104 $ 1.032 7.0 %

Management calculates the weighted average units outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP) by excluding the full conversion of the Class C LP Units to Class B LP Units which is not considered a likely scenario. As such, the REIT's fully diluted per unit FFO and AFFO amounts are calculated excluding the effects of settling the Class C LP Units with Class B LP Units, which management considers as a more meaningful measure.

The following table reconciles the calculation of the weighted average units outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP) to weighted average units outstanding - diluted:



Three Months Ended Year Ended For the periods ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Weighted average units outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP) 233,233,571 229,996,707 232,324,806 229,199,901 Dilutive effect of settling Class C LP Units with Class B LP Units 86,182,413 93,374,550 86,182,413 93,374,550 Weighted average number of units outstanding - diluted 319,415,984 323,371,257 318,507,219 322,574,451

AFFO Payout Ratio

The AFFO payout ratio is a non-GAAP ratio which is a measure of the sustainability of the REIT's distribution payout. Management believes this is a useful measure to investors since this metric provides transparency on performance. Management considers the AFFO payout ratio to be the best measure of the REIT's distribution capacity. The AFFO payout ratio is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to other ratios determined in accordance with IFRS. The component of the AFFO payout ratio which is a non-GAAP financial measure is AFFO and the composition of the AFFO payout ratio is as follows:



Three Months Ended Year Ended For the periods ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Distribution per unit - paid (A) $ 0.210 $ 0.201 4.5 % $ 0.822 $ 0.793 3.6 % AFFO per unit - diluted (non-GAAP) 1 (B) $ 0.275 $ 0.260 5.8 % $ 1.104 $ 1.032 7.0 % AFFO payout ratio (A)/(B) 76.4 % 77.3 % (1.2) % 74.5 % 76.8 % (3.0) %

1 For the purposes of calculating diluted per unit amounts, diluted units include restricted and deferred units issued under various plans and excludes the effects of settling the Class C LP Units with Class B LP Units.

Same Store NOI

Same store NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure which reports the period-over-period performance of the same asset base having consistent GLA in both periods. CT REIT management believes same store NOI is a useful measure to gauge the change in asset productivity and asset value. The most directly comparable primary financial statement measure is property revenue. Same store NOI should not be considered as an alternative to property revenue or net income and comprehensive income, both of which are determined in accordance with IFRS.

Same Property NOI

Same property NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is consistent with the definition of same store NOI above, except that same property includes the NOI impact of intensifications. Management believes same property NOI is a useful measure to gauge the change in asset productivity and asset value, as well as measure the additional return earned by incremental capital investments in existing assets. The most directly comparable primary financial statement measure is property revenue. Same property NOI should not be considered as an alternative to property revenue or net income and comprehensive income, both of which are determined in accordance with IFRS.

Acquisitions, Developments and Dispositions NOI

Acquisitions, developments and dispositions NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is consistent with the definition of NOI above with respect to new property or dispositions of property not included in same property NOI. CT REIT management believes acquisitions, developments and dispositions NOI is a useful measure to gauge the change in asset productivity and asset value. The most directly comparable primary financial statement measure is property revenue. Acquisitions, developments and dispositions NOI should not be considered as an alternative to property revenue or net income and comprehensive income, both of which are determined in accordance with IFRS.

The following table summarizes the same store and same property components of NOI:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three Months Ended Year Ended For the periods ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change 1 2021 2020 Change 1 Same store $ 97,318 $ 94,997 2.4 % $ 384,589 $ 374,207 2.8 % Intensifications











2021 21 — — % 21 — — % 2020 85 54 57.4 % 1,777 1,037 71.4 % Same property $ 97,424 $ 95,051 2.5 % $ 386,387 $ 375,244 3.0 % Acquisitions, developments and dispositions











2021 1,496 848 76.4 % 3,606 2,785 29.5 % 2020 2,011 974 NM 11,086 3,537 NM Net operating income $ 100,931 $ 96,873 4.2 % $ 401,079 $ 381,566 5.1 % Add:











Property expense 27,054 27,748 (2.5) % 107,290 110,768 (3.1) % Property straight-line rent revenue 1,552 2,212 (29.8) % 6,168 10,014 (38.4) % Property Revenue $ 129,537 $ 126,833 2.1 % $ 514,537 $ 502,348 2.4 %

1 NM - not meaningful.

Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

Information in this press release is a select summary of results. This press release should be read in conjunction with CT REIT's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Q4 2021 MD&A) and audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are both available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at www.ctreit.com .

Note: Unless otherwise indicated, all figures in this press release are as at December 31, 2021 and are presented in Canadian dollars.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that reflects management's current expectations related to matters such as future financial performance, operating results and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic (Pandemic) on CT REIT's business and operations. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our future outlook, anticipated events or results and our operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Certain statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document may constitute forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements concerning the REIT's ability to complete the investments in the acquisitions under the headings "New Investment Activity", the timing and terms of any such investment and/or agreements and the benefits expected to result from such investment and statements concerning developments, intensifications, results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for CT REIT. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses, beliefs and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of prospects and opportunities, current conditions and expected trends, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable at the date such information is provided.

By its very nature, forward-looking information requires the use of estimates and assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. It is possible that the REIT's assumptions, estimates, analyses, beliefs and opinions are not correct, and that the REIT's expectations and plans will not be achieved. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on information, assumptions and beliefs which are reasonable in the opinion of management and complete, this information is necessarily subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking information. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, given the circumstances surrounding the Pandemic, including the uncertainty of future waves, it is difficult to predict with certainty how significant the adverse impact of the Pandemic will be on, among others: the global and domestic economy, the general business environments and the operations and financial position, plans, and prospects of the REIT's tenants, including CTC; the expected benefits from the investments described under the heading "New Investment Activity" and "Update on Investment and Development Activity", including the timing of the acquisitions; and the business, operations, financial position, results, prospects or opportunities of CT REIT.

For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the REIT's actual results to differ from current expectations, refer to section 4 "Risk Factors" of our Annual Information Form for fiscal 2021, and to section 12.0 "Enterprise Risk Management" and section 14.0 "Forward-looking Information" of CT REIT's MD&A for fiscal 2021 as well as the REIT's other public filings available at www.sedar.com and at www.ctreit.com .

In addition, for further factors related to the Pandemic impacting the REIT, refer to section 2.0 "Factors Affecting the REIT as a Result of the Covid-19 Pandemic", section 12.0, "Enterprise Risk Management" and section 14.0 "Forward-looking Information" of CT REIT's MD&A for fiscal 2021, available at www.sedar.com and at www.ctreit.com .

The forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions as of the date hereof. CT REIT does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf, to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as is required by applicable securities laws.

Information contained in or otherwise accessible through the websites referenced in this press release does not form part of this press release and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Additional information about CT REIT has been filed electronically with various securities regulators in Canada through SEDAR and is available at www.sedar.com and at www.ctreit.com .

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

