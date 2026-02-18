The program now includes expanded eligibility across undergraduate, graduate, skilled trades, and community college-based pathways, with a stronger emphasis on skills development

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - For over 65 years, the CST Foundation has been committed to helping Canadian families access post-secondary education. Building on this legacy, the Foundation today launched the 2026 CST Foundation Founders' Awards, reflecting an evolved program structure designed to better support today's diverse post-secondary pathways.



The 2026 Founders' Awards program will provide 20 scholarships to students from across Canada who have benefited from a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) with CST. Awards may be used to help cover tuition and related expenses such as books, supplies, or living costs for students beginning or continuing post-secondary studies in Fall 2026.

With the understanding that knowledge is attained in different ways, this year's program recognizes three distinct educational pathways:

Undergraduate programs

Graduate programs

Skilled trades & community college-based programs

The 2026 Founders' Awards place a strong emphasis on skills development through a two-phase application process--beginning with a written submission and followed by a short video component for selected applicants--while considering financial need as a secondary evaluation criterion.

"Through the Founders' Awards, we're investing directly in students' futures by helping them build real-world skills and confidence as they take the next step in their post-secondary education," said Peter Lewis, President and CEO, CST. "We've evolved this year's program to reflect the realities of today's post-secondary landscape and celebrate the ambition and potential of CST Beneficiaries across a range of pathways."

Applications for the 2026 CST Foundation Founders' Awards are now open, and CST beneficiaries are encouraged to apply. Full program details and application instructions are available here.

