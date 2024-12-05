CSPA statement on the Parliamentary Budget Officer report on Chinese overcapacity

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Catherine Cobden, President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association, released the following statement after today's Parliamentary Budget Officer report on Chinese overcapacity:

"The Canadian steel industry welcomes the report of the Parliamentary Budget Officer on the issue of Chinese overcapacity of steel in the Canadian market.

"The report confirms that the imposition of tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium will slow imports of unfairly traded, high carbon products into Canada; protect Canadian jobs and communities that rely on our sectors strength, all while having a negligible impact on Canada's economy.

"Our hope is that these trade measures signal how North American partners can align our policies to support our workers against the real trade threat that is global overcapacity in steel from China."

About the Canadian Steel Producers Association

The Canadian Steel Producers Association is the national voice of Canada's primary steel and the pipe and tube industry, dedicated to ensuring a competitive and sustainable business environment for its members and supply chain stakeholders. Canadian steel producers are integral to Canada's economy and a vital supplier to many segments of North American industry, including the automotive, energy, construction, and transportation sectors.

SOURCE Canadian Steel Producers Association

Media Contact: Catherine Cobden, President & CEO, Canadian Steel Producers Association, +1 613-884-4856, [email protected]