CSA updates industry on institutional trade matching deadline

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published Staff Notice 24-319 to update industry on its recommendations regarding the T+1 trade matching deadline.

To provide timely information about the trade-matching deadline that will be included in the final amendments to National Instrument 24-101 Institutional Trade Matching and Settlement, the CSA published the notice today to help firms with their preparations for the transition to T+1.

If approved, the amendments to NI 24-101 are expected to come into force in alignment with the Canadian industry's move to a T+1 settlement cycle, currently expected to be May 27, 2024.

The CSA, the council of securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

