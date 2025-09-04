CALGARY, AB, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is inviting applications for membership on its Investor Advisory Panel (CSA IAP).

The CSA IAP was established in July 2022 to ensure retail investors' interests and concerns are considered as policies are being developed. The Panel currently has two member vacancies and is seeking applications.

The CSA is seeking broad representation for the IAP from across Canada, with varied socio-demographic characteristics, experience and personal attributes. Applicants must have skills and experience in one or more of the following:

Serving an investor or consumer association with experience representing the views of Canadians or more specific demographic groups in Canada .

. Advising investors in a professional capacity, such as a lawyer or an accountant.

Providing financial advice to households.

Understanding the impacts of technology on retail investors.

Serving a community-based organization with a demonstrated commitment to advancing public policy, preferably relating to the financial well-being of Canadians or more specific demographic groups in Canada .

. Analyzing and applying market or academic research around capital markets, personal finance, securities regulation, or related fields.

IAP members are appointed for terms of up to three years and will be compensated for their time in meeting the CSA IAP's mandate.

We welcome interested parties to submit their resume, indicating their relevant experience, by October 17, 2025. Applications and questions regarding the CSA IAP can be addressed to:

CSA Secretariat

Tour de la Bourse

2010-800, Square Victoria

Montréal (Québec) H4Z 1J2

[email protected]

Ontario residents are encouraged to apply through the OSC's periodic application process.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ilana Kelemen Canadian Securities Administrators [email protected]

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

