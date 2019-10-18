CSA Reminds Travellers of Looming Cuts to Ontario Health Coverage

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - As the snowbird season gets underway, the Canadian Snowbird Association (CSA) is reminding Ontario travellers that OHIP's Out-of-Country (OOC) Travellers Program is scheduled to be terminated on January 1, 2020. The program currently reimburses Ontario residents travelling outside of Canada between $200 and $400 per day for emergency inpatient services and up to $50 per day for emergency outpatient services.

Despite being protected under the Canada Health Act (CHA), the Ontario Government has opted to proceed with the unprecedented cuts to all reimbursement for emergency medical services received outside of Canada. The termination of the OOC Travellers Program will make Ontario the only jurisdiction in Canada to eliminate coverage altogether. This decision will ultimately increase the cost of private travel medical insurance by an estimated 7.5 per cent.

"Since our inception, the CSA has strongly recommended that travellers purchase adequate travel health insurance prior to their departure" said Karen Huestis, president of the Canadian Snowbird Association. "Unfortunately, the short-sighted health care cuts made by the Ontario Government will make it more expensive to obtain this essential coverage."

The Canadian Snowbird Association is an over 110,000 member, non-profit, non-partisan organization representing Canadian travellers from across the country. The CSA works in partnership with government and business to educate and advocate on behalf of all travelling Canadians, helping to ensure access to safe, healthy travel with no restrictions on freedom of movement.

SOURCE Canadian Snowbird Association

For further information: Evan Rachkovsky, Director of Research and Communications, Canadian Snowbird Association, (416) 441-7062, evan.rachkovsky@snowbirds.org, www.snowbirds.org

Related Links

http://www.snowbirds.org

