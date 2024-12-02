SNOWBIRDS CONTINUE TO FLOCK SOUTH DESPITE A WEAK LOONIE

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - In the face of the Canadian dollar trading at a four-year low against the U.S. greenback, Canadian snowbirds continue to travel to the U.S. sunbelt this season.

"The snowbird market is less sensitive to changes in currency, when compared to the traditional leisure travel market," said Garry McDonald, president of the Canadian Snowbird Association. "I think you'll see Canadian snowbirds adapt, as they always have, and make the necessary changes in their discretionary spending."

The Canadian dollar is currently trading at $ .71 (U.S.).

"In the early 2000's, the Canadian dollar bottomed out at 62 cents U.S. and that certainly did not stop snowbirds from heading to their winter homes,' said McDonald.

"We expect more of the same this season as snowbirds make their annual trips stateside."

The Canadian Snowbird Association is a 115,000 member, non-profit, non-partisan organization representing Canadian travellers from across the country. The CSA works in partnership with government and business to educate and advocate on behalf of all travelling Canadians, helping to ensure access to safe, healthy travel with no restrictions on freedom of movement.

