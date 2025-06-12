VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is seeking feedback on proposed amendments to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The proposed amendments are intended to clarify, harmonize and streamline Canada's mining disclosure regime without introducing any new requirements. The proposed amendments would update and enhance the standards for disclosing scientific and technical information about mineral projects to address evolving disclosure practices and policy considerations identified by CSA staff, and to reflect changing industry and investor expectations.

"Our goal is to provide investors with clear, reliable information about mineral projects so they can make informed decisions, without imposing an undue regulatory burden on mining issuers," said Stan Magidson, CSA Chair and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission. "By modernizing and streamlining the disclosure regime, we aim to maintain Canada's position as the global standard for mining disclosure."

The proposed amendments to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects are designed to:

remove or replace certain definitions and requirements that have become outdated

modernize and streamline certain requirements to reflect current industry practice

provide clarification and guidance on certain definitions and requirements, and

make other minor language changes to clarify disclosure requirements.

The proposed amendments are being published for a 120-day comment period and are available on CSA member websites.

In April 2022, the CSA published CSA Consultation Paper 43-401 Consultation on National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects to inform this project. The CSA received valuable feedback from a large number of market participants, which it has considered.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

