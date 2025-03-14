MONTREAL, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is warning the public about false documentation circulating via email that uses CSA branding and names of CSA executives as part of a scheme that promises to recover investor funds lost due to fraudulent activities.

The CSA is aware of multiple individuals who have received this documentation and is urging all Canadians to be vigilant with unsolicited information, including documentation that contains CSA branding. Fraudsters often approach people who have recently been victimized by a fraudulent scheme and offer to recover the money for a fee. They may also ask for personal information to undertake this work.

Investors are reminded that the CSA and CSA members will never:

Ask investors to send money anywhere at any time.

Promote any kind of investment opportunity or company.

Promote companies or entities offering to recover funds that have been scammed.

Make unsolicited phone calls or send unsolicited emails or text messages to investors asking for payments related to enforcement actions or investigations.

Anyone who receives a communication that they find suspicious, and that appears to be from staff at the CSA or of a CSA member, should contact their local securities regulator directly to verify whether the message is genuine. Investors should not reply to the suspicious communication directly or rely on contact information included in the communication. Instead, they should refer to the official contact list for CSA members on the CSA website.

Additionally, investors who believe they have received a suspicious e-mail, phone call or text claiming to be from the CSA can notify the CSA at [email protected].

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ilana Kelemen

Canadian Securities Administrators

[email protected]



For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators