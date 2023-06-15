CSA announces exemption from certain filing requirements of National Instrument 24-101 Institutional Trade Matching and Settlement

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published a Notice announcing a temporary exemption on the applicability of section 4.1 of National Instrument 24-101 Institutional Trade Matching and Settlement (NI 24-101) for registered dealers and advisers with respect to the exception reporting requirement of NI 24-101.

The CSA will implement the relief through local blanket orders that are substantively harmonized across the country. The blanket orders exempt registered dealers and advisers from the requirement to deliver Form 24-101F1 to the participating jurisdictions. The blanket orders come into effect on July 2, 2023.

The CSA, the council of securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

