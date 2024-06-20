CALGARY, AB, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today announced the appointments of three new members and reappointment of two members to its Investor Advisory Panel (IAP or Panel).

The new panel members are:

Sophie Jean: Ms. Jean was appointed following a public application process for a three-year term effective December 15, 2023. Ms. Jean is a securities lawyer who previously worked at the Autorité des marchés financiers holding key positions including Director, Supervision of Intermediaries, and Executive Advisor.

Brigitte Catellier: Ms. Catellier has been directly appointed by the CSA for a three-year term effective July 1, 2024. She is the Associate Director of the Investor Protection Clinic at Osgoode Hall Law School, where she is an adjunct professor.

To ensure appropriate interconnection between the CSA IAP and the Ontario Securities Commission's Investor Advisory Panel:

James (Jim) Sinclair: Mr. Sinclair has been cross-appointed and will begin his term on July 1, 2024. He has over 35 years of experience providing legal services in a wide variety of capital markets settings, including a focus on investor protection and issues facing investors. Mr. Sinclair also served as the General Counsel at the Ontario Securities Commission and, for a time, as the Acting Director of Enforcement.

Two members were also reappointed to the IAP:

Jason Alcorn: Mr. Alcorn has been reappointed for a three-year term effective September 1, 2024. He is an Associate Professor at the Faculty of Law of Université de Moncton and previously served as Senior Legal Counsel and Special Advisor at the Financial and Consumer Services Commission of New Brunswick.

Annick Kwetcheu Gamo: Ms. Kwetcheu Gamo has been reappointed for a three-year term effective September 1, 2024. She is a specialist in financial education, a financial coach and the founder of the Quebec non-profit organization Code F., Santé financière pour tous! (Financial Health for all!).

Full biographical information for all CSA IAP members is available on the CSA's website.

The CSA IAP currently has one vacancy and will seek applications through a public process for new membership in September.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ilana Kelemen Canadian Securities Administrators [email protected]

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators