Crystaderm™ contains 1% hydrogen peroxide, formulated with lipid stabilization. This advanced formulation enables the gradual release of hydrogen peroxide, ensuring effectiveness against a wide range of microorganisms. Crystaderm™ is distinguished by its excellent skin tolerance and lack of bacterial resistance, addressing a major healthcare concern: antibiotic resistance.

Made in Canada

Crystaderm™ is proudly manufactured in Canada at a Montreal-based facility. Local production reduces the environmental footprint associated with transportation, ensures a reliable supply, and guarantees a high standard of quality in accordance with Canadian manufacturing regulations.

A Safe and Effective Solution for Acne

For the treatment of mild to moderate acne vulgaris, Crystaderm™ has demonstrated comparable effectiveness to benzoyl peroxide while causing less skin irritation. With increasing concerns over bacterial resistance and benzene contamination, a carcinogenic substance found in some acne treatments, it is crucial to prioritize safe options. Crystaderm™ provides a reliable and effective alternative.

A New Treatment Option for Impetigo

Crystaderm™ is indicated for the treatment of localized non-bullous impetigo in individuals aged two years and older.1,2 Caused by bacteria, this skin infection typically presents as crusted lesions and primarily affects children. Crystaderm™ offers an effective alternative without the risk of bacterial resistance or allergic dermatitis.

Crystaderm™ is now available in pharmacies across Canada.

About Combomed Pharma

The story of Combomed Pharma began in 2019, when three visionary pharmacists and entrepreneurs decided to create a company dedicated to healthcare innovation. As frontline healthcare professionals, they have a deep understanding of Canadian patients' needs. Their mission: to introduce value-added products to the Canadian market, improving health while minimizing environmental impact.

Guided by this vision, Combomed Pharma stands out for its innovative and responsible approach, offering medical solutions that combine efficacy, safety, and environmental consciousness. Since its inception, the Quebec-based company has been committed to meeting the expectations of both healthcare professionals and consumers, always placing well-being at the heart of its priorities.

Crystaderm™ – An essential for Your Family's First Aid Kit

