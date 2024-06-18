CRUNCH FITNESS - FIT FOR GROWTH

CAMBRIDGE, ON, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - One of the fitness industry's leading high-value, low-price gyms, Crunch, best known for heavy weights and exercise meeting entertainment through proprietary group fitness programming and cutting-edge training, is expanding its footprint in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and Manitoba.

As the company celebrates its 35th anniversary and is ranked #1 in the fitness category in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, 2024 is a milestone year for Crunch. Since arriving in 2017, Canada now has 30+ locations, with seven more gyms opening by the end of this year in Brossard (QU), Boucherville (QU), Winnipeg (MB), Guelph (ON), Sarnia (ON), South Calgary (AB) and North Calgary (AB).

Additionally, Crunch Canada is rapidly growing its full-sized fitness business, with over 100 franchises sold to date. It is expanding its brand base even more and is on track to have 50 clubs by 2025.

According to Canadian master franchisor and CEO Wes Hodgson, "Expanding Crunch in Canada represents a great opportunity to provide our existing and new members with the high quality, affordable fitness experience Crunch is known for. We look forward to working with new partners and franchisees as we move into new markets and further accelerate our growth."

To learn more about franchising with Crunch Fitness and current opportunities in Canada, please visit: https://www.crunch.ca/franchise .

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness & entertainment and pioneering a "No Limits" philosophy. Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising in different ways and working out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for heavy free weights and creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes, including our exclusive small group training HIITZone workouts.

