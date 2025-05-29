Crunch Fitness Opens First Calgary Location in Deer Valley - Second in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Crunch Fitness, the renowned high-value, low-price fitness brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Deer Valley, Calgary. Opening its doors on Saturday, May 31 at 9:00 AM, this marks the first Crunch Fitness in Calgary and the second in Alberta, following the successful opening in West Edmonton Mall. The Deer Valley club is also the 33rd Crunch Fitness location in Canada, underscoring the brand's continued nationwide growth.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Crunch Fitness Canada is on track to operate over 50 locations by 2025, as part of an ambitious national expansion strategy. Since 2017, Crunch has built a reputation for combining top-tier fitness amenities with dynamic group classes, including its signature HIITZone workouts, all at an affordable price point.

"We're excited to bring Crunch's unique fitness experience to the vibrant Deer Valley community," said Wes Hodgson, President and CEO of Crunch Fitness Canada. "Calgarians can expect a high-energy, inclusive gym environment offering boutique-style classes and premium amenities. Expanding into Calgary is another important step toward our goal of making high-quality, affordable fitness accessible across Canada."

Crunch Deer Valley will offer memberships ranging from $9.99 to $34.99 per month, with amenities such as hydro-massage, red light therapy, and a full roster of group classes including yoga, Pilates, and Zumba. The location also features Olympic lifting platforms, heavy free weights, and dedicated areas for high-intensity interval training.

New members can join Crunch's Deer Valley club ahead of the opening date. For more information or to join, stop by the location at 1221 Canyon Meadows Dr SE or visit crunchfitness.ca.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a fitness brand that fuses fun and fitness through unique group fitness classes, top-tier equipment, and a "no limits" philosophy. With a mission to make serious fitness fun, Crunch serves over 2 million members across hundreds of locations worldwide.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness Canada

MEDIA CONTACT: Karen Gutteridge, VP, Marketing, Crunch Fitness Canada, [email protected]