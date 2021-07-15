Cruise the Saint Lawrence proudly announces the resumption of international cruises

RIMOUSKI, QC, July 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cruise the Saint Lawrence Association (CSL) applauds the federal government initiative announced by Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, to lift the ban on cruise activities in Canada with effect from 1 November 2021.

"We are delighted with this announcement which enables us to send a clear message to all partners and international cruise lines: Canada awaits them!" - Tony Boemi, President, Cruise the Saint Lawrence

This announcement indeed provides the impetus hoped for by cruise and travel industry stakeholders and allows them to prepare in earnest to welcome cruise ships in 2022, while conveying a positive message to cruise lines eager to resume itinerary planning activities.

To be poised to welcome the some 200 ship visits already scheduled for the 2022 season, Cruise the Saint Lawrence and the nine Saint Lawrence ports of call will initiate action in the coming weeks to operationalize the health safety plans developed in recent months.

Additionally, a public information campaign will be deployed upstream of next year's cruise season to advise prospective passengers of measures instituted by cruise lines and member ports of call to secure a safe, seamless, harmonious travel experience for travellers and host communities alike.

Following are several key 2019 figures indicative of the seminal impact of the international cruise sector on the Québec economy:

489 000 passenger-days

$711 million in direct and indirect economic benefits

5000 direct and indirect jobs

8 travel regions visited

175 000 overnight stays in lodging establishments in Montréal and Québec

2000 coach and bus rentals

300+ travel sector businesses and venues visited

About CSL

Cruise the Saint Lawrence, founded in 2000, groups together the nine Destination Saint Lawrence ports of call of Montréal, Trois-Rivières, Québec, Saguenay, Baie-Comeau, Sept–Îles, Havre-Saint-Pierre, Gaspé and the Magdalen Islands. The mission of CSL is to grow cruise market activities in regions across Québec through the provision of marketing and development services to members. Cruise the Saint Lawrence enjoys the support of partners Tourism Québec, Québec Tourism Industry Alliance and Industry, Science and Economic Development Canada.

