GATINEAU, QC, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The CRTC is taking another step forward to implement the modernized Broadcasting Act (the Act) by helping independent Canadian television stations access more funding from the Independent Local News Fund (ILNF).

The Act requires the CRTC to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework and ensure that online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content. As part of this work, the CRTC launched a consultation to review how the ILNF can better support local news. The CRTC received a number of comments on the public record, including from broadcasters, community stations, and other groups.

Based on the public record, today's decision confirms the eligibility criteria for television stations to access more funding from the ILNF, continues to ensure fair distribution of funding, and supports the distribution of local news by requiring ILNF recipients to make it available online.

This decision follows a number of actions the CRTC has taken to implement the modernized Act. To find out more, check out the CRTC's regulatory plan.

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The CRTC is fulfilling the mandate given to it by Parliament to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework. To date, the CRTC has launched 15 public consultations to implement the modernized Act.

Today's decision also confirms that since Corus Entertainment Inc. is an independent broadcaster, its 15 Global stations are eligible to receive funding from the ILNF.

