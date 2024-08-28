OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is taking action to improve cellphone service along nearly one hundred kilometres of major roads in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, and Ontario. Better coverage will help make it safer for Canadians to travel along these roads.

In 2019, the CRTC launched the Broadband Fund to help connect rural, remote, and Indigenous communities across Canada. To date, the fund has improved high-speed Internet and cellphone service in over 250 communities, connecting essential institutions such as schools, and health care and community centres.

Through its Broadband Fund, the CRTC is committing over $17 million to Bell Canada, TBayTel, TELUS Communications Inc., and Sogetel Mobilité Inc. to build new cell towers and improve cellphone service along eight major roads.

These projects received support from impacted communities and many organizations. Letters of support emphasized the positive impact the projects will have on daily life in these regions, including improving public safety.

The CRTC is continuing to assess Broadband Fund applications and will make more funding announcements in the coming months.

Quote

"High-quality communications services are essential to every aspect of our daily lives. Through its Broadband Fund, the CRTC is continuing to help connect Canadians in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities to high-speed Internet and cellphone service. The projects announced today will help make it safer for Canadians to travel along eight major roads by improving connectivity."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

To date, the CRTC's Broadband Fund has supported projects that will connect nearly 46,000 households, improve cellphone service along over 630 kilometres of major roads, and build over 4,600 kilometres of fibre to communities.

In March 2023 , the CRTC launched a public consultation to improve the Broadband Fund. The CRTC will launch a co-development process to create an Indigenous stream of the Broadband Fund.

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow us on X @CRTCeng

Like us on Facebook

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Contacts: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY: 819-994-0423