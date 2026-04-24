GATINEAU, QC, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The CRTC is making it easier for Canadians to manage their Internet and cellphone plans, and to switch to new offers that best meet their needs.

Recent changes to the Telecommunications Act that came into force on October 30, 2025 require the CRTC to put new consumer protection measures in place. As part of this work, the CRTC held a public consultation to see how service providers could offer Canadians more ways to make changes to their Internet and cellphone plans. The CRTC heard a wide range of perspectives, including from individuals, consumer groups, and service providers.

Based on the public record, the CRTC is ensuring that customers can change or cancel their Internet or cellphone plans through an app, online, or by email. These measures will give Canadians the flexibility to manage their services on their own, make changes when needed, and take advantage of new offers.

The CRTC has been taking action to ensure that Canadians benefit from new choices and greater affordability of Internet and cellphone services. Making sure that Canadians have options is one part of the equation. The other part is making sure that they can easily find those options, can switch to plans that best meet their needs, and are not surprised by higher bills. This is why the CRTC recently eliminated extra fees on Internet and cellphone plans and improved how Canadians are notified about expiring contracts and discounts.

Today's decision is the third and final that addresses recent changes to the Telecommunications Act. The CRTC will continue to strengthen consumer protections. In the coming months, the CRTC will make it easier for consumers to shop for Internet services by ensuring that plans are presented simply and clearly. The CRTC will also review its Consumer Protection Codes in a future public consultation, with the goal of simplifying and combining them into one code. To find out more, check out the CRTC's Consumer Protections Action Plan.

Quote

"We are increasing competition so that Canadians have access to more choice and affordable Internet and cellphone services. But having more choice is not enough. Canadians need simple ways to take advantage of that choice. Our recent decisions make it easier to manage services, shop around, and switch plans."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The Consumer Protections Action Plan sets out the actions we are taking to protect and empower Canadians.

New affordable roaming options for Canadians are available, and the CRTC is closely monitoring progress.

The CRTC took action to ensure Canadians receive an unlocked cellphone when they sign up for a new plan or trade in their cellphones, in line with the Wireless Code.

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SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

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