GATINEAU, QC, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The CRTC is taking important steps to implement the modernized Broadcasting Act (the Act) by updating how Canadian and Indigenous content is supported and made available.

The Act requires the CRTC to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework and ensure that online broadcasters make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content. In 2024, the CRTC took a first step by requiring online broadcasters to make a base contribution of 5% of their Canadian revenues to support the broadcasting system.

Overview of the modernized CPE framework (CNW Group/Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)) Discoverability life-cycle approach (CNW Group/Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC))

Building on that work, the CRTC held broad public consultations on the creation of Canadian content in the audio-visual secto r and market dynamics and the sustainability of Canada's broadcasting system. During these consultations, the CRTC received more than 600 submissions and held two public hearings. At those hearings, the CRTC heard a wide range of perspectives from nearly 150 groups, including creators, traditional and online broadcasters, production groups, public interest organizations, Indigenous peoples, official language minority communities and other participants.

Following the consultations, the CRTC issued a first decision to modernize the definition of Canadian audio-visual content. Today's decisions build on that work.

First, the CRTC is setting new rules to ensure that traditional and online broadcasters contribute to the creation of Canadian and Indigenous content in an equitable way that reflects their size and business models.

Under the new rules, broadcasters with annual Canadian broadcasting revenues above $25 million will make meaningful contributions to the broadcasting system. No broadcasters below that threshold will be required to spend on Canadian content, which will reduce the overall regulatory burden in the system.

Contributions will be recalibrated so that traditional broadcasters will contribute 25% of their annual revenues to support Canadian and Indigenous content and benefit from greater flexibility in how they meet this requirement. For major broadcasters, this will provide relief as their current requirements range from 30% to 45%. Online broadcasters will contribute 15%, which includes their existing 5% base contribution.

The total contributions are expected to stabilize the funding at more than $2 billion in support of Canadian and Indigenous content, such as French-language content and news. This also includes the creation of a new fund to support services of exceptional importance. These measures will help ensure that Canadian stories continue to be told and made available to audiences across the country.

Secondly, the CRTC is setting clear expectations for the discoverability of Canadian and Indigenous content so that it is made available and visible to audiences. This will make it easier for people to find this content on the platforms they use, while giving broadcasters flexibility in how they meet the new expectations.

With these decisions, the CRTC has completed most of the foundational work required to implement the modernized Act in the audio-visual sector. To find out more, check out the CRTC's regulatory plan.

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"Today's decisions are about building a stronger broadcasting system. We are taking action to ensure stable funding for Canadian and Indigenous content, and to help make it more discoverable."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The decision on contribution requirements builds on the base contributions decision and addresses the remaining issues from the consultation on the creation of Canadian content in the audio-visual secto r .

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SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

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