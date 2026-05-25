GATINEAU, QC, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The CRTC is taking another step forward to implement the modernized Broadcasting Act (the Act) by making programming more accessible for Canadians who are Deaf, DeafBlind or hard of hearing.

The Act requires the CRTC to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework and ensure that persons with disabilities can access content without barriers.

As part of its work to implement the Act, the CRTC held a public consultation on whether programs offered online should be accessible through closed captioning. The CRTC heard a wide range of perspectives, including from individuals, advocacy groups, traditional broadcasters, and online streaming services.

Based on the public record, the CRTC is introducing changes to better support Canadians who rely on closed captioning. Within one year, Canadians will have access to captions on online streaming services for new original programs, whether live or pre-recorded. Shows that were captioned on TV will also include captions when added online. More programs will include captions over time, and within five years, this feature will be available for all online programming.

This phased approach gives online streaming services time to adjust while making sure that Canadians continue to have access to captions that are accurate and of high-quality.

This decision follows a number of actions the CRTC has taken to implement the modernized Act and to help make the broadcasting system more accessible to all Canadians. To find out more, check out the CRTC's regulatory plan.

Quote

"Today's decision supports greater accessibility in Canada's broadcasting system. It strengthens access for persons who are Deaf, DeafBlind or hard of hearing so they will be able to enjoy the content and the information they rely on, no matter the platform they use."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

Closed captioning enables persons who are Deaf, DeafBlind, or hard of hearing to have access to audio-visual content by displaying in text what is being said on-screen and describing who is speaking, what music is playing, and other sounds.

This decision is aligned with the government's policy direction that directs the CRTC to support the provision of programming that is accessible without barriers to persons with disabilities. It is the latest step in the CRTC's efforts to improve accessibility and advance the principles of the Accessible Canada Act.

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SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

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