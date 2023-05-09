May 09, 2023, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC has taken a major step forward to increase cellphone service competition in Canada.
In 2021, the CRTC set an initial policy that allows regional cellphone providers to compete as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) across Canada. Under this policy, large cellphone companies must share their networks with competitors. With access to larger networks, regional competitors will be able to offer cellphone services in parts of Canada that they do not currently serve.
The CRTC has now set the final rules for this MVNO access. Companies have 90 days to negotiate MVNO access agreements. The CRTC expects that regional competitors will start selling plans in new parts of Canada shortly after these agreements are in place. The CRTC will ensure that deals are reached quickly so that Canadians have more choice of cellphone services.
"The CRTC is taking action to promote competition in the cellphone services market. Today's decision builds on our efforts to ensure that Canadians benefit from lower prices and more choice for telecommunications services."
- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC
- Telecom Order CRTC 2023-133, Wholesale mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) access tariffs – Amended terms and conditions
- Order Issuing a Direction to the CRTC on a Renewed Approach to Telecommunications Policy
- Telecom Regulatory Policy CRTC 2021-130, Review of mobile wireless services
- Telecom Decision CRTC 2022-102, Updates to national wireless carriers' GSM-based wholesale mobile wireless roaming tariffs to incorporate seamless hand-off and 5G roaming
