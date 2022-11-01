OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - For the first time, regulators from Canada, Australia, Ireland, Hong Kong and the United States met in person to find better ways to combat scams.

Hosted by the CRTC, the Combating Scam Communications meeting was an opportunity to share their strategic insights on current initiatives and cross-border enforcement challenges. The participants also explored opportunities for greater international collaboration to disrupt scam communications.

Representatives from the five countries agreed to continue their collaboration and share strategic information. They will seek engagement from other regulatory agencies in jurisdictions that may be the source of or suffering from scam communications.

Quotes

"Unlawful spam and unwanted calls continue to be major threats to consumers around the globe. Coordinating our efforts internationally is the only way we can tackle this issue. By doing so, we are increasing our chances of protecting our citizens from those engaging in illegal and damaging activities.''

- Ian Scott, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

"Joint efforts at scam disruption by regulators internationally is a key line of defense. Every scam blocked is a win for consumers, hardens telecommunications networks and disrupts the scammers' business model."

- James Cameron, Authority Member, Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA)

"Is there a person on this planet who does not hate getting robocalls? Scammers are an all-too-familiar threat to consumers around the globe and partnerships like this are critical in our unified efforts to protect consumers and fight back against scammers."

- Jessica Rosenworcel, Chairwoman, Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

"Scam communications impact our consumers and businesses. The Nuisance Communications Industry Taskforce in Ireland is a key element for effective local interventions and for them to be successful, we require global collaboration for what is a global problem. This underlines the importance of coordinating what we do internationally, learning from each other and doing our part in disrupting these criminal activities."

- Robert Mourik, Chairperson, Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg)

Quick facts

This meeting builds on an existing collaboration between regulators through the Unsolicited Communications Enforcement Network (UCENet) and the strong bilateral relationships between many global regulatory agencies.





The purpose of the Unsolicited Communications Enforcement Network (UCENet) is to promote international spam enforcement cooperation and address spam related problems, such as online fraud and deception, phishing and the spreading of viruses.





This meeting precedes the International Regulators Forum and International Institute of Communications' Annual Conference held in Ottawa from November 1-4, 2022 .

Associated links

Ask a question or make a complaint

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter @CRTCeng

Like us on Facebook

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

For further information: Media Relations, [email protected], 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, 819-997-0313, Toll-free 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY 819-994-0423