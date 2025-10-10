GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The CRTC is reducing the administrative burden on radio stations so that they have more time to focus on serving their listeners.

Radio plays an important role in the daily lives of Canadians. Through radio, Canadians connect with their communities, stay informed through local news, discover artists, and access essential information during emergencies.

As part of its work implementing the modernized Broadcasting Act (the Act), the CRTC held a public consultation to update rules for radio stations. Broadcasters, music industry associations, other groups, and individuals shared their views.

Based on the public record, the CRTC is giving more flexibility to radio stations. Licences will now be open-ended with no expiry dates, which will save stations time and money on renewals. The CRTC is also making it easier for new stations to launch and for existing ones to operate. The CRTC will continue to ensure that radio stations are following the rules by conducting regular simplified audits.

This decision follows a number of actions the CRTC has taken to implement the modernized Act. To find out more, check out the CRTC's regulatory plan.

"Radio helps keep communities informed, entertained, and connected. The CRTC is reducing the administrative burden on radio stations so that they have more time to deliver news and music to their communities."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The CRTC is fulfilling the mandate given to it by Parliament to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework. To date, the CRTC has launched 16 public consultations and made 8 decisions to implement the modernized Act.

