CRTC Decision Corrects Wholesale Internet Rates: Distributel to Offer Higher Speeds, More Services, and Greater Value

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - As a result of the CRTC's recent decision to correct wholesale Internet rates, Distributel Communications Limited is pleased to announce that it has initiated efforts to substantially increase home Internet speeds for the majority of its customers at no extra cost. The CRTC decision will also allow Distributel to launch competitive new retail pricing for bundled and stand-alone products and services.

After an exhaustive three-year review, in August the CRTC corrected wholesale rates and lowered them to a fair and reasonable level to ensure that Canadian consumers will benefit from a competitive marketplace. In doing so, the CRTC opened the door for the industry to invest, innovate and offer enhanced services at fair prices.

"Distributel is excited to offer Canadian consumers across the country greater value and increased Internet speeds," said Matt Stein, CEO, Distributel Communications Ltd. "We are moving quickly to pass along the benefits of the CRTC's ruling to our customers because it's the right thing to do."

At the same time, Distributel is re-affirming its commitment to rural communities across the country by working to ensure more Canadians have equal access to the many benefits of high-speed Internet. This is essential for improving quality of life, enhancing economic prospects, and encouraging connected and engaged communities. Having already bridged the digital divide for six communities in Northern Quebec with speeds of up to 1Gbps, Distributel is moving forward immediately to offer services in four additional communities across the region: Chibougamau, Chapais, Matagami, and Lebel-sur-Quévillon.

"We are continuing to invest, innovate and enhance our services to reward existing customers and win new ones," explained Stein. "As a company, we are extremely proud to be doing our part to provide Canadians in rural and remote areas with the access to broadband Internet, next generation TV, and home phone services at the affordable prices they deserve."

