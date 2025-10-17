GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The CRTC is taking another step forward to help protect and empower Canadians in their dealings with Internet, cellphone and television service providers.

Today, the CRTC is launching a public consultation to help ensure that Canadians with unresolved complaints get clear and timely information about the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS).

The CCTS is an independent organization that helps Canadians resolve issues with their service providers. This can include billing errors and disagreements over contract terms. While service providers are already required to inform customers about the CCTS, data collected by the CRTC shows that Canadians could benefit from learning about the CCTS earlier in the process for resolving complaints.

The CRTC is accepting comments until November 17, 2025. Interested persons can participate by:

filling out the online form;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Gatineau, Quebec K1A 0N2;

sending a fax to 819-994-0218; or

filing a link to a sign language video using the online form.

All comments will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decision.

This consultation follows a number of recent actions the CRTC has taken to help protect and empower Canadians. To find out more, check out the CRTC's Consumer Protections Action Plan .

Quote

"We want to help Canadians resolve their complaints faster. To do that, they need to know about the CCTS. Through this consultation, the CRTC is considering stronger requirements on when and how service providers tell their customers about the CCTS."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The CRTC commissioned public opinion research to better understand consumer awareness and satisfaction with the CCTS. This research showed that only 2% of respondents who had an unresolved complaint were made aware of the CCTS by their service provider.

The CCTS uses the Consumer Protection Codes, including the Internet Code, the Wireless Code , and the TV Service Provider Code , during the complaint resolution process. The CRTC intends to launch a public consultation to combine these codes into a single code that is more clear, simple, and consistent across all services.

the and the , during the complaint resolution process. The CRTC intends to launch a public consultation to combine these codes into a single code that is more clear, simple, and consistent across all services. First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples and organizations requiring assistance submitting comments, including oral interventions, can contact the CRTC's Indigenous Relations Team by email at [email protected] .

