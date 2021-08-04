OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC announced that 10 projects will receive up to nearly $20.5 million in funding from the Broadband Fund.

The projects will potentially benefit approximately 3,625 households in 46 communities, including 16 Indigenous communities, in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Broadband Fund will allocate funds to:

TELUS Communications Inc. ( British Columbia )

) Bell Canada ( Ontario , New Brunswick , Newfoundland and Labrador )

( , , and ) ATG Arrow Technology Group Limited Partnership ( Alberta )

) TELUS Mobility ( Alberta )

) Rogers Communications Canada Inc. ( New Brunswick )

With today's announcement, the Broadband Fund has to date committed up to nearly $177. million to improve broadband services for 153 communities, representing approximately 28,125 households. Among the projects previously approved, regional governments and smaller companies will receive up to $82 million in funding to close the digital divide in the most isolated communities of Canada. This includes funding for a satellite project in northern Manitoba and for two transport projects in Nunavik.

The funding recipients will have to provide broadband Internet access services or mobile wireless services that either meet the universal service objective or move communities closer to attaining it. In some cases, the projects will introduce broadband services to communities that currently have no such services.

Prior to receiving funding, recipients must complete a statement of work setting out the details of each project, including schedules and costs, which must be approved by the CRTC. It is anticipated that construction for most projects announced today will start in the first half of 2022 at the earliest.

The CRTC is continuing to evaluate the applications submitted under the second call for applications. Further funding announcements will be made as additional projects are approved.

Quote

"As many Canadians have adopted new ways to work, learn and live, the COVID-19 pandemic has confirmed that poor Internet connections can disadvantage those who need Internet access the most. Canada's remote communities face unique connectivity challenges. The projects from today's announcement will enable residents of dozens of communities to benefit from distance education, help promote the talents of local artists and provide for new business opportunities."

- Ian Scott, Chairperson and CEO of the CRTC

Quick Facts

The universal service objective target for fixed Internet access service is that all Canadians have access to download speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of at least 10 Mbps, with an unlimited data option. The target for mobile wireless service is the use of the latest generally deployed mobile wireless technology (currently long-term evolution [LTE]) in Canadian homes and businesses and on major transportation roads.

Applications were assessed based on many factors, including their technical merit, financial viability, level of community consultation, and the amount of funding committed from other sources – both public and private.

In November 2019 , the CRTC issued a second call for applications for projects to improve broadband Internet access services and mobile wireless services across Canada. The second call generated 586 valid applications requesting more than $1.5 billion in total funding.

, the CRTC issued a second call for applications for projects to improve broadband Internet access services and mobile wireless services across Canada. The second call generated 586 valid applications requesting more than in total funding. The CRTC Broadband Fund will provide up to $750 million over the first five years to support projects that improve broadband Internet access services and mobile wireless services in underserved areas in Canada . It is designed to complement private-sector investments and public-sector initiatives.

. It is designed to complement private-sector investments and public-sector initiatives. In 2019, 45.6% of rural Canadian households had access to broadband Internet access services offering speeds of 50 Mbps download, 10 Mbps upload and unlimited data.

In 2018, the availability of 50/10/unlimited service in First Nations reserves was behind rural areas, with only 31.3% having access to this level of service. This service was not accessible to First Nations reserves in Saskatchewan , Newfoundland and Labrador , Yukon , and Northwest Territories .

, and , , and . The CRTC expects fixed broadband Internet access service to be available in 90% of Canadian homes and businesses by the end of 2021, and 100% as soon as possible.

Associated Links

Ask a question or make a complaint

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter @CRTCeng

Like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/crtceng

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

For further information: [email protected], Media Relations, (819) 997-9403; General Inquiries, (819) 997-0313, Toll-free 1 (877) 249-CRTC (2782), TTY (819) 994-0423

Related Links

http://www.crtc.gc.ca

