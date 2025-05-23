CRR Extends Reach into the Clearwater with Strategic Roadway Acquisition

CALGARY, AB, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Resource Roadways (CRR), a leader in resource infrastructure ownership and operations, is pleased to announce it has concluded a definitive agreement to acquire a 24 km section of the East Exit Road, together with ancillary existing roadways in Alberta's Clearwater region. The transaction, involving Sequoia Resources Corp. (by and through its trustee in bankruptcy PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. through a court approved sale) and certain other vendors, marks another milestone in CRR's growth and geographic expansion. The transaction is expected to close by the end of May.

The Clearwater region is one of Alberta's most active and strategically important resource plays. With the acquisition, CRR assumes ownership and operation of critical infrastructure that underpins ongoing and future development in the area.

"Our entry into the Clearwater is a natural next step for CRR," said Mark Tysowski, President & Founder of CRR. "This acquisition grows our presence in an active region and aligns with our strategy to acquire, operate, and optimize infrastructure that's essential to our partners."

Supported by its financial sponsor, CBRE Investment Management, CRR continues to identify and execute on high-value opportunities across Alberta and beyond. The Clearwater deal demonstrates the company's momentum — and its ability to work alongside top-tier producers to unlock value through roadway infrastructure.

"We're just getting started in the Clearwater," said Stacey Clark, Chief Operations and Finance Officer at CRR. "This region represents the kind of long-term growth and partnership potential we're built for. We're proud to support our clients with the roads and infrastructure they need to operate safely, efficiently, and sustainably."

RBC Capital Markets acted as CRR's financial advisor on the transaction.

About Canadian Resource Roadways (CRR)



CRR is an infrastructure business focused on owning and operating industrial access roads in Canada's resource sectors. By partnering with CRR, resource companies can monetize non-core road assets, redeploy capital into core operations and benefit from CRR's leading road maintenance and administration capabilities. Headquartered in Calgary, CRR is jointly owned by funds managed by CBRE Investment Management, directors and management. More information on CRR can be found at www.crrgroup.ca.

About CBRE Investment Management

CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with $149.1 billion in assets under management* as of March 31, 2025, operating in 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2024 revenue). The company has more than 140,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbreim.com.

*Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management's presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.

