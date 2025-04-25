CRR Announces Appointment of Stef Dilger to its Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - CRR Inc., the general partner of Canadian Resource Roadways LP ("CRR"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stefan ("Stef") Dilger as an independent director to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Dilger is Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer at Ricochet Oil Corp., a private Alberta-based oil and gas producer. He also serves as President of VENTURI Energy Limited, a family office company. He was a previously a Director at RBC Capital Markets ("RBC") advising on mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and capital markets transactions. During his time at RBC, he progressed rapidly through increasingly senior roles, earning a reputation for strategic insight and deal execution.

Mr. Dilger has been an integral part of CRR's journey. Initially serving as an advisor through RBC, he played a foundational role in the partnership's formation, capitalization and initial transactions. His continued involvement as a board member reflects his long-standing commitment to CRR's success and strategic growth.

Mr. Dilger holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting & Finance (Distinction) from Dalhousie University.

CRR is an infrastructure business focused on owning and operating industrial access roads in Canada's resource sectors. By partnering with CRR, resource companies can monetize their non-core road assets, redeploy capital into core operations, and benefit from CRR's leading road maintenance and administration capabilities. Headquartered in Calgary, CRR is owned by funds managed by CBRE Investment Management, a leading global real assets manager, and its management team. More information on CRR can be found at www.crrgroup.ca .

CRR is proud to welcome Mr. Dilger to its Board of Directors and looks forward to his continued contributions in supporting the company's growth and success.

