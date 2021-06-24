Crozier Launches First-Time Home Buyers' Assistance Program for Employees as Housing Prices Continue to Rise

"We have seen first-hand the increasing demand for residential development and the frustrating situations our employees find themselves in, such as extreme bidding wars, when trying to buy their first home in today's market," said Nick Mocan, President, Crozier. "We established the First-Time Home Buyers' Assistance Program as a creative way to help make home ownership a reality for our employees because we strongly believe that their personal growth is as important as their career growth."

The First-Time Home Buyers' Assistance Program is part of Crozier's ongoing investment to enhance the employee experience and establish the firm as an industry leader championing professional and personal development. Created with the Government of Canada's Home Buyers' Plan in mind, this program provides financial assistance for the down payment on a home which is often a significant obstacle for first-time home buyers.

Crozier also offers various scholarships and mentorship initiatives to foster employee development and support the company's ongoing expansion.

Industry insights into residential development needs and trends in today's market

As housing prices continue to rise and with many first-time buyers migrating outside urban cores due to the pandemic, developers are continuing to look for ways to enhance the development of new communities. They are now tasked with accommodating buyers' changing lifestyle needs as well as managing the limited supply of suitable and zoned lands for residential development.

"Many developers are finding success offering innovative communities with accessible transportation options and a concentration of healthy living amenities like recreational facilities and multi-use trails," said Mocan. "There are tremendous opportunities for developers who embrace and meet the changing needs of home buyers through creative site planning and design."

By staying on the cutting-edge of trends and industry leading research, Crozier is contributing to Ontario's growing communities while catering to today's changing environments and market demands. For more information, visit cfcrozier.ca or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter @CrozierEngineer.

