Crozier Climbs The Globe and Mail's Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

"Being recognized by The Globe and Mail for our continued growth is an honour, especially as Crozier celebrates 20 years in the land development and building industry," says Chris Crozier, P.Eng., founder and CEO of Crozier. "As we set our sights on further expanding on a national scale, we remain committed to delivering client-first solutions and investing in the success of our people."

Founded by Chris Crozier , P.Eng., and Kevin Morris , P.Eng., in 2004 in Collingwood, Ontario, Crozier has made its mark working on private sector projects across Canada — from residential and industrial subdivisions, to commercial power centres, recreational resorts, and infrastructure for First Nations communities, among others.

A look at several milestones over the last three years:

Diversified service capabilities including the addition of Environmental Consulting and Municipal Infrastructure to support growing client and market needs.

Launched Crozier's First-Time Home Buyers' Assistance Program which provides a contribution of up to $20,000 per employee to help fund the down payment on the purchase of their first home. To date, the program has helped over 10% of the firm's employee base attain homeownership.

per employee to help fund the down payment on the purchase of their first home. To date, the program has helped over 10% of the firm's employee base attain homeownership. Bolstered the leadership team with the appointment of new partners and Board of Director members, and added a record number of new employee shareholders to support expansion and diversification of engineering client service capabilities.

Opened a fifth office located in Guelph, Ontario , to promote the firm's growing presence and employee base in the region.

, to promote the firm's growing presence and employee base in the region. Awarded esteemed top employer, leadership and business growth recognitions, including Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers in 2023 and 2024, the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2023, and more.

Top Small & Medium Employers in 2023 and 2024, the Report on Business ranking of Top Growing Companies in 2023, and more. Delivered full range engineering solutions for industry leading projects such as the redevelopment of TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley and the development of industrial, commercial, and residential subdivisions across southern Ontario that support the province's housing needs.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 417 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

About C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc.

Crozier is an employee-owned, leading consulting firm in the land development and building industry. Founded in 2004, Crozier's growing team of over 300 professionals deliver civil, water resources, transportation, and building engineering services, complemented by hydrogeology, environmental consulting, landscape architecture, utility infrastructure, and building science services. Headquartered in Collingwood, with offices in Milton, Toronto, Bradford, and Guelph, Crozier supports the private sector across Ontario by advancing residential, industrial, commercial, institutional, and First Nations projects. The firm continues to diversify with complementary services and expand its office presence geographically.

For more information, visit cfcrozier.ca and follow on LinkedIn .

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

SOURCE C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc.

For media and interview requests: Christina Vanin, The Edit PR: [email protected] / 416.904.3086; Menah Kerr, C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc.: [email protected] / 905.876.5061