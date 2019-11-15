Crown workers complete ratification of collective agreements

REGINA, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - After several weeks of voting in communities across Saskatchewan, Unifor members working at SaskTel, SaskEnergy, SaskPower, SaskWater, DirectWest, and SecureTek have ratified the new collective agreements.

"Unifor members took historic direct action to get a contract they deserve," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Solidarity was key to their success and they should be proud of what they accomplished together."

Nearly 5,000 Unifor members working at Crown corporations were on strike between September 30 and October 19. The new five-year collective agreements include a net increase in spending beyond the five per cent cap originally imposed by the provincial government.

"Unifor members knew the government mandate was unfair and found solutions to get a superior contract," said Dias.

Though workers have accepted the deals, the collective agreements still need to be ratified by two employers, SaskEnergy and SaskPower.

