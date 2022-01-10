Crowe Soberman Names New Managing Partner

"I'm honoured to be selected as the firm's next Managing Partner. Transitions are exciting at Crowe Soberman. They're a sign that we're living up to our ideal: every member of our remarkable team continually passing on knowledge and ensuring the growth and success of everyone else, up and down all levels of the organization," said Adam. "We bring that same passion for growth and success to our clients, and to our wider community. My partners, our staff, and I are excited to continue our exceptional service to the individuals and companies who put their trust in us, and to venture into new offerings and platforms as the industry evolves. We're eager to find new ways of demonstrating good corporate citizenship, and effecting change for the better where we can in our community."

As managing partner, Adam is responsible for creating and overseeing operational strategies that help Crowe Soberman better serve its clients, in addition to leading all strategic and administrative activities.

Scherer succeeds Jerry Cukier, FCPA, FCA, who has served as the firm's Managing Partner since 2010. Cukier is ending his term as Managing Partner but will remain active in the firm – continuing to serve as a partner in the Audit & Advisory Group.

"Adam is an exceptional leader who has the passion and vision to lead our clients and firm into its next chapter," said Cukier. "One of the highlights of my career has been watching our people grow and flourish. I'm confident we've put the right leader in place to ensure Crowe Soberman's future success."

Adam holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from York University. He has presented at conferences in several North American cities on Canadian specialty tax topics. He puts his passion for sports and knowledge of tax together when writing blogs, making guest appearances on radio programs, or being quoted by journalists. Adam serves as a member of the Estate Planning Council of Toronto, sits on the planning committee for the Arthritis Society's popular All-In for Arthritis Poker Gala, and volunteers his services at tax clinics for low-income individuals and families. He is a supporter and promoter of Kayla's Children's Center and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and their events.

About Crowe Soberman LLP

Celebrating over 60 years in the Toronto community, our 34 partners and 200 team members make Crowe Soberman one of the leading accounting & advisory firms in Canada. We are Chartered Professional Accountants, tax professionals and financial consultants to high-net-worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, and entrepreneurial companies. We focus on the healthcare; construction & real estate; manufacturing & distribution; sports, entertainment & media; professionals; information technology and retail industries. Our services include Audit & Advisory, Business Diagnostics Solutions, Corporate Recovery & Turnaround, Due Diligence, Estates & Trusts, HR Consulting, Indirect Tax, International Tax, Management Services, Mergers & Acquisitions, Personal Insolvency, Sports & Entertainment, Succession Planning, SuRE Services for Family Business (Succession, Retirement, and Estate Planning), Tax and Valuations | Forensics | Litigation.

About Crowe Global

Crowe Global is ranked among the top 10 global accounting networks with more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world. Crowe Global member firms are committed to impeccable quality service, highly integrated service delivery processes and a common set of core values that guide decisions daily. Each firm is well-established as a leader in its national business community and is staffed by nationals, thereby providing a knowledge of local laws and customs which is important to clients undertaking new ventures or expanding into other countries. Crowe Global member firms are known for their personal service to privately- and publicly-held businesses in all sectors and have built an international reputation in the areas of audit, tax, and advisory services.

