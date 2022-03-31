CROMBIE REIT FISCAL 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND Q1 FISCAL 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

NEW GLASGOW, NS, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) will hold its virtual Annual General Meeting of Unitholders on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

"Non-objecting" non-registered (or beneficial) holders and proxy appointees (including "Objecting" beneficial unitholders who have duly completed the required procedures to appoint themselves as proxyholder) have the opportunity to attend the Meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time, provided they are connected to the internet and comply with all of the requirements set out in the Circular. "Objecting" non-registered (or beneficial) unitholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as guests, but guests will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting. The Circular can be accessed on Crombie's website at www.crombie.ca under Investors or under Crombie's profile at www.sedar.com and provides additional information on how to attend and vote at the Meeting, including how "Objecting" beneficial unitholders may duly appoint themselves as proxyholder.

The webcast may be accessed at https://web.lumiagm.com/487730920. A replay of the meeting will be available on Crombie's website for 90 days after the meeting. Please contact management if access to the internet is unavailable, and a phone number will be provided.

Q1 Fiscal 2022 Conference Call

Crombie will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022 beginning at 12:00 p.m. (EDT) during which senior management will discuss Crombie's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after market close.

Dial in numbers to join the conference call are:

(416) 764-8688

(888) 390-0546

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Crombie's website at www.crombie.ca under Investors.

Replay will be available by dialing (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 and entering passcode 295675 #, until midnight, May 19, 2022, or on Crombie's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at December 31, 2021, our portfolio contains 284 income-producing properties comprising approximately 17.9 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

For further information: Media Contact, Clinton Keay, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 902-755-8100, Ruth Martin, CPA, CA, Director, Investor Relations and Financial Analysis, 902-759-0164