CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS AND ELECTION OF TRUSTEES

Crombie REIT

May 15, 2025, 07:30 ET

NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) is pleased to announce the election of each of the nominees proposed for election at the Annual General Meeting of Unitholders held on May 8, 2025. The vote was conducted by show of hands without a ballot. In compliance with TSX rules, following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of Trustees, with over 99% of the votes at the meeting being represented by proxy.

Trustee

Proxy tabulations

For

Withheld

Paul V. Beesley                                                                                                      

128,799,028

(98.44%)

2,041,480

(1.56%)

Jane Craighead

130,494,920

(99.74%)

345,588

(0.26%)

Mark Holly

130,684,883

(99.88%)

155,626

(0.12%)

Jason P. Shannon

130,424,395

(99.68%)

416,114

(0.32%)

Deborah Starkman

 

Michael Waters

130,721,506

(99.91%)

130,581,182

(99.80%)

119,003

(0.09%)

259,326

(0.20%)

Karen Weaver

129,658,053

(99.10%)

1,182,456

(0.90%)

Voting results on additional resolutions were as follows:

Resolution

Proxy tabulations

For

Withheld

Appointment of Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP                                        

130,825,803

(99.95%)

61,949

(0.05%)

Resolution

Proxy tabulations

For

Against

Approval for the authorization of the Trustees to fix remuneration of the Auditors

 

130,793,957

(99.97%)

45,752

(0.03%)

Approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation

129,110,781

(98.68%)

1,729,728

(1.32%)

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at March 31, 2025, our portfolio contained 303 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

