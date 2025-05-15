CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS AND ELECTION OF TRUSTEES

News provided byCrombie REIT
May 15, 2025, 07:30 ET
NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) is pleased to announce the election of each of the nominees proposed for election at the Annual General Meeting of Unitholders held on May 8, 2025. The vote was conducted by show of hands without a ballot. In compliance with TSX rules, following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of Trustees, with over 99% of the votes at the meeting being represented by proxy.
|
Trustee
|
Proxy tabulations
|
For
|
Withheld
|
Paul V. Beesley
|
128,799,028
(98.44%)
|
2,041,480
(1.56%)
|
Jane Craighead
|
130,494,920
(99.74%)
|
345,588
(0.26%)
|
Mark Holly
|
130,684,883
(99.88%)
|
155,626
(0.12%)
|
Jason P. Shannon
|
130,424,395
(99.68%)
|
416,114
(0.32%)
|
Deborah Starkman
Michael Waters
|
130,721,506
(99.91%)
130,581,182
(99.80%)
|
119,003
(0.09%)
259,326
(0.20%)
|
Karen Weaver
|
129,658,053
(99.10%)
|
1,182,456
(0.90%)
Voting results on additional resolutions were as follows:
|
Resolution
|
Proxy tabulations
|
For
|
Withheld
|
Appointment of Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
|
130,825,803
(99.95%)
|
61,949
(0.05%)
|
Resolution
|
Proxy tabulations
|
For
|
Against
|
Approval for the authorization of the Trustees to fix remuneration of the Auditors
|
130,793,957
(99.97%)
|
45,752
(0.03%)
|
Approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation
|
129,110,781
(98.68%)
|
1,729,728
(1.32%)
About Crombie REIT
Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at March 31, 2025, our portfolio contained 303 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.
SOURCE Crombie REIT
Media Contacts: Kara Cameron, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 902-755-8100
Share this article