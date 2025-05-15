CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS AND ELECTION OF TRUSTEES

NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) is pleased to announce the election of each of the nominees proposed for election at the Annual General Meeting of Unitholders held on May 8, 2025. The vote was conducted by show of hands without a ballot. In compliance with TSX rules, following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of Trustees, with over 99% of the votes at the meeting being represented by proxy.

Trustee Proxy tabulations

For Withheld Paul V. Beesley 128,799,028 (98.44%) 2,041,480 (1.56%) Jane Craighead 130,494,920 (99.74%) 345,588 (0.26%) Mark Holly 130,684,883 (99.88%) 155,626 (0.12%) Jason P. Shannon 130,424,395 (99.68%) 416,114 (0.32%) Deborah Starkman Michael Waters 130,721,506 (99.91%) 130,581,182 (99.80%) 119,003 (0.09%) 259,326 (0.20%) Karen Weaver 129,658,053 (99.10%) 1,182,456 (0.90%)

Voting results on additional resolutions were as follows:

Resolution Proxy tabulations

For Withheld Appointment of Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 130,825,803 (99.95%) 61,949 (0.05%)

Resolution Proxy tabulations

For Against Approval for the authorization of the Trustees to fix remuneration of the Auditors 130,793,957 (99.97%) 45,752 (0.03%) Approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation 129,110,781 (98.68%) 1,729,728 (1.32%)

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at March 31, 2025, our portfolio contained 303 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

