Crombie REIT Closes $193.3 Million Portfolio Partial Disposition

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) announced that on October 7th, 2019 it has completed the previously announced sale of an 89% non-managing interest in a 15-property portfolio (the "Partial Disposition" or "Transaction") to an affiliate of Oak Street Real Estate Capital, LLC ("Oak Street"). This Partial Disposition, the second such transaction with Oak Street, has an aggregate purchase price of $193.3 million, with net proceeds of $102.6 million after assumed mortgages and transaction expenses. Crombie will retain an 11% ownership interest and will continue to manage and operate the properties.

This Partial Disposition is consistent with Crombie's previously announced transactions to recycle capital. None of the assets subject to the current Transaction are included in Crombie's mixed-use development pipeline.

"We are excited to complete our second transaction with Oak Street," said Don Clow, President & CEO. "This transaction strengthens our balance sheet by increasing liquidity and lowering leverage, effectively pre-funding our major development pipeline well into 2020 and supporting strategic investments with Sobeys. We have closed on approximately $800 million of dispositions since 2018 at pricing at or above IFRS fair value. These funds enable investment in our mixed-use development pipeline to drive strong future AFFO and NAV growth."

The Transaction includes approximately 720,698 square feet of primarily free-standing grocery-anchored properties.

Property portfolio details:



Property Property Address City, Province Anchor Tenant Property GLA 1 Bradford 40 Melbourne Dr Bradford, ON Sobeys 35,230 2 Castleridge 55 Castleridge Blvd NE Calgary, AB Safeway 56,437 3 Saddletowne

Circle 850 Saddletowne

Circle Calgary, AB Safeway 50,945 4 Chilliwack 45850 Yale Road Chilliwack, BC Safeway 51,801 5 Fort McMurray 9601 Franklin Ave Fort McMurray, AB Safeway 40,397 6 Kamloops 945 Columbia St. W Kamloops, BC Safeway 49,745 7 Lebourgneuf 555 Boulevard des

Grandins Quebec, QC IGA Extra 58,568 8 Orangeville 500 Riddell Rd Orangeville, ON Sobeys 46,337 9 Panavista 612 Main St Dartmouth, NS Sobeys 47,897 10 Ropewalk Lane 45 Ropewalk Lane St John's, NL Sobeys 50,420 11 Selkirk 318 Manitoba Ave Selkirk, MB Safeway 42,122 12 Spruce Grove 94 McLeod Ave Spruce Grove, AB Safeway 50,825 13 Sherbrooke 3950 Rue King Ouest Sherbrooke, QC IGA Extra 52,415 14 Smithers 3664 Hwy #16 Smithers, BC Safeway 43,096 15 Stony Plain 4202 South Park Dr Stony Plain, AB Safeway 44,463 Total 720,698

BMO Capital Markets Real Estate Inc. is acting as the exclusive advisor to Crombie REIT on this Transaction.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery- and drugstore-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. More information about Crombie can be found at www.crombiereit.com.

About Oak Street

Oak Street Real Estate Capital is a real estate investment management firm based in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Oak Street manages both commingled funds and separate accounts on behalf of both institutional and high net-worth investors. The firm focuses on acquiring properties net-leased to investment grade rated tenants and specializes in providing unique and flexible capital solutions to a variety of organizations including corporations, healthcare systems, universities, and government entities. For more information on Oak Street, please visit www.oakstreetrec.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of management of Crombie about Crombie's future results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management of Crombie. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, including those discussed in the 2018 annual Management Discussion and Analysis under "Risk Management", could cause actual results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and a reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the expectations of management of Crombie will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Crombie can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Specifically, this document includes, forward-looking statements regarding Crombie's intended use of proceeds from completed and pending dispositions, which may depend on Crombie's financial requirements at the time proceeds are received, and statements regarding anticipated AFFO and NAV growth from Crombie's mixed-use development pipeline, which depend on such developments being completed with costs consistent with Crombie's current budgets, market capitalization rates in the local areas where the major development projects are located remaining the same as current capitalization rates, Crombie's expected costs of financing such development projects remaining as currently budgeted, successful leasing of such completed developments at rents consistent with current market rents in such jurisdictions, and Crombie's net operating income derive from the completed projects equaling or exceeding Crombie's current expectations as a percentage of Crombie's currently budgeted costs to develop. There can be no assurance that these factors will not have changed by the time the mixed-use development projects are completed, which may adversely impact the possible growth in to Crombie's Net Asset Value or adjusted funds from operations.

Non-GAAP Measures

Net Asset Value ("NAV") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") are non-GAAP financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These measures as computed by Crombie may differ from similar computations as reported by other entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable to other such entities. Management considers these measures as they represent key performance indicators to management and it believes certain investors use these measures as a means of assessing Crombie's financial performance. For additional information on these non-GAAP measures see our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Clinton Keay, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 902-755-8100

