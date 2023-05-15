CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS AND ELECTION OF TRUSTEES

Crombie REIT

May 15, 2023, 14:32 ET

NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) is pleased to announce the election of each of the nominees proposed for election at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 11, 2023. The vote was conducted by show of hands without a ballot. In compliance with TSX rules, following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of Trustees, with over 99% of the votes at the meeting being represented by proxy.

Trustee

Proxy tabulations

For

Withheld

Paul V. Beesley

123,370,877

(97.64%)

2,985,787

(2.36%)

Jane Craighead

126,004,165

(99.72%)

352,499

(0.28%)

Mark Holly

125,999,430

(99.72%)

357,234

(0.29%)

J. Michael Knowlton

124,844,123

(98.80%)

1,512,541

(1.20%)

Jason P. Shannon

126,013,228

(99.73%)

343,436

(0.27%)

Michael Waters

123,441,232

(97.69%)

2,915,432

(2.31%)

Karen Weaver

122,857,052

(97.23%)

3,499,612

(2.77%)

Voting results on additional resolutions were as follows:

Resolution

Proxy tabulations

For

Withheld

Appointment of Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

124,936,992

(99.95%)

60,318

(0.05%)



Resolution

Proxy tabulations

For

Against

Approval for the authorization of the Trustees to fix remuneration of the Auditors

126,415,947

79,117

(99.94 %)

(0.06 %)



Approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation

126,466,545

74,554

(99.94 %)

(0.06 %)

   

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio contains 291 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.6 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

Media Contact: Clinton Keay, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 902-755-8100; Ruth Martin, CPA, CA, CPIR, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Financial Analysis, 902-759-0164

