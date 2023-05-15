CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS AND ELECTION OF TRUSTEES

NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) is pleased to announce the election of each of the nominees proposed for election at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 11, 2023. The vote was conducted by show of hands without a ballot. In compliance with TSX rules, following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of Trustees, with over 99% of the votes at the meeting being represented by proxy.

Trustee Proxy tabulations

For Withheld Paul V. Beesley 123,370,877 (97.64%) 2,985,787 (2.36%) Jane Craighead 126,004,165 (99.72%) 352,499 (0.28%) Mark Holly 125,999,430 (99.72%) 357,234 (0.29%) J. Michael Knowlton 124,844,123 (98.80%) 1,512,541 (1.20%) Jason P. Shannon 126,013,228 (99.73%) 343,436 (0.27%) Michael Waters 123,441,232 (97.69%) 2,915,432 (2.31%) Karen Weaver 122,857,052 (97.23%) 3,499,612 (2.77%)

Voting results on additional resolutions were as follows:

Resolution Proxy tabulations

For Withheld Appointment of Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 124,936,992 (99.95%) 60,318 (0.05%)





Resolution Proxy tabulations

For Against Approval for the authorization of the Trustees to fix remuneration of the Auditors 126,415,947 79,117

(99.94 %) (0.06 %)





Approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation 126,466,545 74,554

(99.94 %) (0.06 %)

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio contains 291 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.6 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

For further information: Media Contact: Clinton Keay, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 902-755-8100; Ruth Martin, CPA, CA, CPIR, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Financial Analysis, 902-759-0164