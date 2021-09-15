Crombie REIT Announces September 2021 Monthly Distribution and Amendment to Distribution Reinvestment Plan

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced a distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from September 1, 2021, to and including September 30, 2021.

The distribution will be payable on October 15, 2021, to unitholders of record as at September 30, 2021.

As previously announced, Crombie recently amended its Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") to reinstate the discount that previously applied to reinvestments under the DRIP, such that any future units issued under the DRIP will be issued at a price equal to 97% of the volume-weighted average trading price of the units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the relevant distribution payment date. The DRIP enables Canadian resident unitholders to automatically reinvest cash distributions paid on their Crombie units in additional Crombie units.

Crombie unitholders who wish to amend or alter their participation in the DRIP should make arrangements with their broker, dealer, bank or other market participant as soon as possible to ensure that any changes can be processed by the September 30, 2021 record date for the September distribution, as their broker, dealer, bank or other market participant may have earlier deadlines.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") invests in quality real estate that enhances local communities and is adaptable to long-term growth. As one of the country's leading national retail property landlords, Crombie's portfolio includes grocery-anchored retail, shopping centres, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use developments in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. Crombie is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Learn more at www.crombiereit.com.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

For further information: Media Contact: Clinton Keay, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 902-755-8100; Ruth Martin, CPA, CA, Director, Investor Relations and Financial Analysis, 902-759-0164

Related Links

www.crombiereit.com

