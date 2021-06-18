Crombie REIT Announces Publication of its Inaugural Sustainability Report

NEW GLASGOW, NS, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) announced today the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report at www.crombiereit.com. This report provides an update on Crombie's sustainability initiatives and long-term strategies. Crombie is committed to measuring baseline performance through the submission to GRESB and is publishing this report to highlight commitments that reflect its long-standing values.

"We are proud to introduce our inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report. Guided by the value we place on community, Crombie has been embedding environmental, social, and governance principles into our culture since inception. These values and practices have shaped and strengthened our sustainability commitments," said Don Clow, President and CEO. "We are excited to share our journey and to further implement the necessary policies, procedures, infrastructure, and reporting measures to continuously improve our sustainability performance."

Select highlights from Crombie's 2020 Sustainability Report include:

Completed investment in 147 LED retrofits at properties across Canada



Installed 26 Electric Vehicle charging stations at properties across Canada



Implemented BOMA BEST certifications across 2.1m square feet of the portfolio



certifications across square feet of the portfolio Received the Carbon Crusader award for the use of the Ecopilot® technology at Scotia Square



Increased women in senior leadership to 24%



75% of professional service employees hired pre-2020 completed unconscious bias training



Voluntary turnover rate of 8% which is well below industry standards

About Crombie

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust invests in quality real estate that enhances local communities and is adaptable to long-term growth. As one of the country's leading national retail property landlords, Crombie's portfolio includes grocery-anchored retail, shopping centres, industrial, and mixed-use developments in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. Crombie is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Learn more at www.crombiereit.com.

