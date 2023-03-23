CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF $200 MILLION SERIES K UNSECURED NOTES

NEW GLASGOW, NS, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie" or the "REIT") (TSX: CRR.UN), announced today that it entered into an agreement to issue $200 million aggregate principal amount of Series K Senior Unsecured Notes maturing September 28, 2029 (the "Series K Notes"). The Series K Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.244% per annum.

The Series K Notes are being offered with a syndicate of agents, co-led by TD Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and including CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and RBC Dominion Securities Inc., to sell, on a best effort, private placement basis.

Net proceeds from the Series K Notes offering will be used to repay the $150 million drawn on the unsecured non-revolving bank loan and certain indebtedness outstanding on Crombie's revolving credit facilities and for general trust purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about March 28, 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of necessary consents and approvals and the Series K Notes receiving a rating of at least BBB(low) with a stable trend from DBRS.

The Series K Notes will be sold in Canada on a private placement basis pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions. The offer and sale of the Series K Notes will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the form or content of this press release.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at December 31, 2022, our portfolio contains 289 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.4 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of management of Crombie about Crombie's future results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "continue", "may", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management of Crombie, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected amount and timing of the offering which remains subject to the sale by the agents and may be impacted by market conditions. There is no assurance that the offering will be completed.

Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Crombie can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. A number of factors, including those discussed in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 under "Risks", could cause actual results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and a reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the expectations of management of Crombie will prove to be correct.

For further information: Media Contact, Clinton Keay, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 902-755-8100; Ruth Martin, CPA, CA, CPIR, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Financial Analysis, 902-759-0164