CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

NEW GLASGOW, NS, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced changes to its leadership structure to continue the Company's strategic focus on its real estate priorities. These changes will enable continued delivery of strong operating performance, investment in Empire-related initiatives, and the successful execution of Crombie's development program.

As previously announced, Crombie's Executive Vice President ("EVP") and Chief Operating Officer Glenn Hynes is retiring on October 31, 2022. On September 1, Arie Bitton and Trevor Lee will be promoted into EVP roles, reporting to Don Clow, President and CEO. Arie will become the EVP Leasing and Operations, while Trevor will become the EVP Development and Construction.

"Arie and Trevor have successfully led their teams through many changes over their time with Crombie, including the unprecedented pandemic period of the last two years," says Don Clow, President and CEO. "Their strong leadership skills and commitment to Crombie's team and strategy will enable their success in these positions. While we will miss Glenn's guidance, I know that Crombie's core teams will continue to thrive under the leadership of Arie and Trevor."

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at March 31, 2022, our portfolio contains 294 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.5 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

