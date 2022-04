CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES APRIL 2022 MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

NEW GLASGOW, NS, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced a distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from April 1, 2022, to and including April 30, 2022.

The distribution will be payable on May 13, 2022, to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2022.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at December 31, 2021, our portfolio contains 284 income-producing properties comprising approximately 17.9 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombiereit.com.

