CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HEIDI JAMIESON-MILLS TO BOARD OF TRUSTEES

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) is pleased to announce Empire Company Limited's ("Empire") appointment of Heidi Jamieson-Mills to Crombie's Board of Trustees, effective September 22, 2022. Heidi is the Senior Vice President Finance, Reporting, and Treasury for Sobeys Inc.

Heidi holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dalhousie University and completed her Chartered Accountants professional designation in 2001. She began her professional career with Grant Thornton LLP as an Audit Senior and Taxation Manager and has been with Sobeys for over 15 years in several locations across Canada in progressively senior roles.

In 2010, Heidi was named one of Atlantic Canada's Top 50 leaders under 35, and in 2020, named one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada by the Women's Executive Network. A committed community leader, she has been actively involved with various organizations that enhance healthcare and health outcomes, and support victims of domestic abuse. She was also recently appointed to the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments representing Nova Scotia.

Heidi was appointed pursuant to Empire subsidiary ECL Developments Limited's ("ECL") right under Section 3.8 of Crombie's Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust to appoint up to five trustees. As a non-independent trustee, she will serve as a member of the investment committee. ECL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire, which indirectly owns 41.5% of the outstanding Units and special voting units of Crombie. With this appointment, Crombie's Board of Trustees consists of twelve trustees, five of which were appointed by ECL.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at June 30, 2022, our portfolio contains 294 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.5 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

