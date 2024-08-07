CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced that Kara Cameron has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately.

Kara has been serving as Interim CFO since February 2024. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant with nearly 20 years of experience in progressively senior financial leadership roles, including five years at Crombie as Vice President, Accounting and Financial Reporting, before her appointment as Interim CFO.

"Following a comprehensive search process, we are delighted that Kara emerged as the successful candidate and that she has accepted the role of CFO on a permanent basis," said Mark Holly, President and CEO. "Since joining Crombie in 2019, Kara has been an integral part of our financial leadership team, known for her strategic thinking, and steadfast commitment to our financial strength. As CFO, Kara will remain focused on strengthening Crombie's overall financial position, delivering value to our Unitholders, and ensuring we are well positioned to deliver our strategy of sustained growth."

Kara holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from St. Francis Xavier University and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School, Certificate of Management Excellence program.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at June 30, 2024, our portfolio contains 304 properties comprising approximately 19.3 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

Media Contacts: Kara Cameron, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 902-755-8100; Ruth Martin, CPA, CA, CPIR, Senior Director, Investor Relations & ESG Reporting, 902-759-0164