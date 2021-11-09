Crohn's and Colitis Canada and Pfizer Canada Announce 2021 Women in IBD Award Recipients

Known for balancing expert care of her patients with a world-class research program at the Snyder Institute for Chronic Diseases and the University of Calgary, Dr. Raman is being recognized for her exceptional research in the field of diet and nutrition in IBD, working to assess disease mechanisms in IBD and develop personalized therapy.

As an early career scientist focused on hepatobiliary pathology in IBD and precision medicine in pediatric IBD at the Hospital for Sick Children, Dr. Ricciuto is being recognized for her outstanding research related to the prevention and treatment of IBD and her commitment to improving the lives of children living with the condition.

The Women in IBD Awards recognize women who are making outstanding contributions to the field of IBD research across two categories: (1) Outstanding Researcher recognizing the exceptional contributions by an inspirational leading female researcher in IBD, and (2) Emerging Researcher recognizing the contributions by a female IBD researcher in the early stages of her career. Nominations are reviewed and selected based on the nominee's impact on the Canadian IBD community, contributions to the mission of Crohn's and Colitis Canada, and demonstration of innovation and leadership in the field of IBD. Each prestigious award provides the recipient with funding towards further IBD research.

"For the second year, we are proud to recognize the leadership of female researchers in the area of IBD," says Kate Lee, Vice-President of Research and Patient Programs, Crohn's and Colitis Canada. "As scientists and doctors, they lead by example, create new spaces and opportunities for other women who will follow them into the field of IBD research, and are helping redefine the experience of living with IBD."

"At Pfizer, we recognize the importance of continuing to support women and their contributions to research. We celebrate those who are committed to the process of discovery, who tackle tough questions and who transform the lives of others through their research and expertise," says Stella K. Ananthan, Head of Inflammation and Immunology Business Unit, Pfizer Canada. "We applaud the tremendous accomplishments of this year's honorees, their unrelenting commitment to exceptional science, and their dedication to the IBD community."

ABOUT INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE

Inflammatory bowel disease describes a group of conditions, the two main forms of which are Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. These diseases inflame the lining of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and disrupt a person's ability to digest food, absorb nutrition, and eliminate waste in a healthy manner.i

Since the mid 20th century, diagnoses of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease increased dramatically in Canada. In 2018, over 300,000 Canadians were believed to be living with IBD. By 2030, that number is expected to rise to 403,000 (1 in 100 people).ii Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are lifelong diseases with no known cure.i

ABOUT CROHN'S AND COLITIS CANADA

Crohn's and Colitis Canada is the only national, volunteer-based charity focused on finding the cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improving the lives of everyone impacted by these diseases. We are the world's second largest health charity funder of Crohn's and colitis research, and our patient programs and advocacy efforts support the people affected by these chronic autoimmune diseases, which cause the body to attack healthy tissue, leading to the inflammation of all or part of the gastrointestinal tract. Visit crohnsandcolitis.ca for more information and follow @getgutsycanada.

ABOUT PFIZER CANADA

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. Our diversified health care portfolio includes some of the world's best known and most prescribed medicines and vaccines. We apply science and our global resources to improve the health and well-being of Canadians at every stage of life. Our commitment is reflected in everything we do, from our disease awareness initiatives to our community partnerships. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

