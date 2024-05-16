MONTRÉAL, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Croesus is pleased to announce the appointment of Yanie Bernier (CHRP) as Vice-President, Talent, Culture, and Employee Experience. Ms. Bernier will be responsible for implementing strategic directions focused on attracting, developing, and retaining top talent while further developing a culture that fosters innovation, collaboration, and performance.

Croesus Yanie Bernier (CNW Group/Croesus Finansoft)

As a certified CHRP professional, Bernier has over 20 years of experience working with organizations as a facilitator and strategic ally in human resource management. With a bachelor's degree in business administration, she is recognized for her leadership and ability to turn ideas into projects. Her success is based on her ability to align strategic business goals with a deep understanding of the employee experience. Her career path has given her a whole-systems view of her field. She joined Croesus in 2019.

"A distinctive and innovative employee experience has been part of Croesus's DNA since its creation. It is central to our mission and corporate strategy. We provide financial institutions with the most advanced wealth management solutions, and this is made possible by our talented teams. Yanie's appointment as vice-president of this business function is a testament to our commitment," said Vincent Fraser, President of Croesus.

"As soon as I joined Croesus, I was sold on the company's mission, values, and culture. I'm proud to continue to promote these principles while contributing to the company's growth. Business strategies focused on talent, culture, and employee experience are at the heart of my achievements. This appointment reinforces my commitment to continue in this direction," said Yanie Bernier, Vice-President, Talent, Culture, and Employee Experience.

About Croesus

Croesus provides innovative, high-performance, and secure wealth management solutions that include portfolio management systems, portfolio rebalancing tools, and application programming interfaces (APIs). These solutions empower wealth management professionals to improve their productivity, enhance their client relationships, make informed decisions, and maximize the management of their assets under management. Croesus's mission is to provide a superior experience to its clients, users, partners, and employees and to positively impact the community. With more than 200 employees in its Montréal, Toronto, and Geneva offices, Croesus has won several industry awards for being a high-quality solution provider and an outstanding employer.

