MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Consortium for Research and Innovation in Aerospace in Aerospace in Québec (CRIAQ) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This new partnership aims to support and facilitate R&D activities for CRIAQ, IATA and their respective members, in the fields of Aviation Cyber Security, Digital and Emerging Technologies.

In areas of common interest, the MoU between CRIAQ and IATA aims to foster collaborative research projects between the two entities and airlines, aviation and aerospace industrials, airports, academic and research centers, and other relevant partners. CRIAQ and IATA plan to collaborate on training and research initiatives concerning subjects of common interest, notably cyber security, artificial intelligence / machine learning, big data, and data analytics, IoT and embedded systems.

"We are very pleased with this agreement, which reflects a common vision to ensure that today's complex aviation system continues to evolve on a robust scientific and technological basis for digital application, to the benefit of sustainable air mobility. We hope that this agreement will catalyzes the emergence of new collaborations between all stakeholders of our industry and above all, support the development of the new generation of researchers and innovators we need for this new era of digital aerospace. The linking of our two networks is very promising for the CRIAQ ecosystem, which now extends to all IATA members everywhere in the world " said Alain Aubertin, CEO of CRIAQ.

"Partnerships with organizations such as CRIAQ are essential to foster aviation and aerospace innovation. This MoU sets out IATA's and CRIAQ's shared objective to work together for the benefit of the aviation community specifically in the area of cyber security, machine learning and emerging technologies. Research and shared knowledge are crucial for the development and long-term sustainability of our industry," said Nick Careen, IATA Senior Vice President Airport, Passenger Cargo and Security.

This Quebec-International partnership was signed during the CRIAQ's RDV Forum, a major aerospace innovation event, and confirms the attractiveness of Quebec's aerospace innovation on an international scale and the excellent positioning that CRIAQ occupies in this highly competitive field.

The MoU was signed in February 2021.

About CRIAQ

The Consortium for Research and Innovation in Aerospace in Quebec (CRIAQ) is a non-profit organization created in 2002 with the financial support of the Government of Quebec. Its mission is to increase the competitiveness of the aerospace industry and to improve the collective knowledge base in this sector through better training of students, and through the realization of targeted, industry-oriented collaborative research projects.

About IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is the trade association of the world's airlines. It represents some 290 airlines, representing 82% of total air traffic. IATA supports many areas of aviation activity and helps formulate industry policy on critical aviation issues.

