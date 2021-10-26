The funding will be used to continue product development and

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Crewdle, a Montréal-based technology start-up specializing in real-time peer-to-peer (P2P) communications, is pleased to announce the closing of a funding round of over $2 million, with the significant support of Anges Québec's investor members, two independent angel investors and the co-founders.

Founded in 2020 by Montréal entrepreneurs Vincent Lamanna and Pierre Campeau, Crewdle aims to redefine virtual communications by leveraging peer-to-peer (P2P) technologies, offering a smart alternative to server-based collaborative communication platforms. The Crewdle P2P video conferencing platform is simple, confidential and green; environmentally friendly, Crewdle's technology allows saving up to 1 kg of CO 2 and 12 litres of drinking water per hour per participant by avoiding the use of servers. Crewdle is also the first video communication service provider in the world to receive carbon neutral certification.

With this $2.15M investment (bringing the total funding to $3M since the company's launch), Crewdle is entering a new stage of development and will be able to accelerate product commercialization efforts and focus more extensively on new customer acquisition.

"We are very pleased to invest in this innovative Quebec start-up and believe that peer-to-peer technology can be a game changer. The speed at which the company is evolving – it has just celebrated its first anniversary –, the interest already generated by their secure and low-carbon alternative solution, and the expertise and determination of cofounders Vincent Lamanna and Pierre Campeau, were determining factors in our decision to support Crewdle and its team. We are convinced that our contribution will help Crewdle accelerate its development and take peer-to-peer video communications to new heights," said Michel Lozeau and Jean-Michel Texier, who co-led the round on behalf of more than 40 Angel investors.

"We are proud of how far we've come since our beginnings, thanks to the support of partners such as Anges Québec, and our early investors. This extended seed funding marks an important strategic step in the young life of the company, and confirms the importance of our mission to eliminate servers in favour of peer-to-peer technology," said Vincent Lamanna, Crewdle's CEO. "We are thrilled with the interest in our company and its technology, and are grateful for our partners' trust and support in this funding round. This new momentum provides us with the opportunity to further realize our vision of revolutionizing the industry and, step by step, take our place as the leader in serverless virtual communications."

"We firmly believe that Crewdle is the solution of choice for individuals and professionals concerned about the security and privacy of their communications - think legal, accounting, or human resources professionals, to name a few - and are very excited to be able to further expand Crewdle's reach to this customer base and provide them with an optimal user experience," said Pierre Campeau, Crewdle's Chief Operating Officer and CFO. "The funds from this new investment will be used to support our marketing and deployment efforts in this regard, but also to grow our team."

The latest version of Crewdle is available now free of charge with some time restrictions (maximum duration of 45 minutes) and certain features (ex.: recording); subscription-based packages are also offered to SMBs and individual users. It is also available via the AppDirect Network Catalog and through its vast network of AppSmart professional advisors. Crewdle works in popular desktop browsers and is optimized for Safari (iOS), and for Chrome (Android), and can be integrated with Google Calendar, Microsoft 365 Outlook Calendar, and Slack.

About Crewdle

Crewdle develops extensible distributed technologies that transform how businesses and individuals collaborate and meet remotely, offering secure, green, and easy-to-use video communication tools. Founded in 2020 in Montréal, Canada, Crewdle proves that peer-to-peer (P2P) communication technology offers a secure environment by removing servers between users while meeting online. The result is a sustainable digital ecosystem that is more private and respectful of the environment.

About Anges Québec

Thanks to the strength and diversity of its network, Anges Québec strategically accompanies angel investors and passionate and innovative entrepreneurs in their international ambitions. Founded in 2008, Anges Québec has over 230 members who have so far invested over $113 million in more than 150 Quebec high growth potential companies, positioning itself as a leader in the Québec venture capital industry.

